The coronavirus has forced stop activity of the colleges, institutes and universities. The classes face-to-face have been transformed into telematics and the course is ending in a peculiar way. Isabel Celaá, Minister of education, has been interviewed for 20 minutes, where she has talked about everything.

Will the children return to class this term?

The minister, when asked if it could be the case that children return to classes, has been clear. “Of course, depending on the de-escalation phases“. In the phase 1 the possibility of opening the centers to study disinfect them. While, it would be in 2 when “schools open for students who face a serious exam, Like the ones of 4th of ESO, 2nd of Baccalaureate or the higher cycles of FP. Too Special education, for having fewer students and being able to guarantee sanitary conditions, and Infant from 0 to 6 years old, if the parents prove that they cannot attend the child because they work. And the centers of Primary or High school with students in need of reinforcement”.

On the protection measures, the minister has also indicated that guarantee that teachers have the necessary and adequate protection to be able to teach the classes in a correct and safe way.

Also included within the protection measures is the safety distance. Something that Isabel Celaá takes into account: “It is what we are working on for course 20-21. If there is no remedy, centers will have to be at half capacity. This forces a part of the students to be working in person and another part telematically“

Not all households have Internet access

Because of the coronavirus, many teachers have decided follow classes on the Internet, although not in all the houses they have access to it. “Fortunately, in Spain 85% of the territory has broadband and we have connected schools. However, we still have to address the digital divide. There is a percentage of students, not as high as some think, without a digital resource or who have been forced to share it with their siblings or parents. We are identifying them to provide them with resources“, indicated the minister.

It will be through companies like Telefónica. “We have distributed resources by communities. We talk about 20,000 data cards. We have obtained some others through Xiaomi, Orange… In turn, the autonomous governments are doing the same, and the ministry is preparing some other public action. “

Will it be evaluated differently in each community?

The Minister of Education has indicated that there will be no differences when evaluating students: “If each community evaluates differently, students will be penalized or benefited depending on where they live. Essentially it is not going to be done differently because the professionals know how to evaluate their students and they know the circumstances. “

About the scholarshipsIsabel Celaá has assured that they are studying how to grant them: “We are seeing what the economic cost of changing academic requirements for the increase. There is no decision, but they will leave in a timely manner. The scholarships are based on the income statement of the previous year, but in anticipation of the needs we will improve them. “

The Lomloe Education Act

Despite being in a pandemic, this project has resumed its course in Parliament. “The educational community knows the project because it was presented in early 2019. Now it had started with the amendment phase, which was suspended due to a general suspension of administrative deadlines. When the groups decided to resume the activity, the terms of the law were resumed. And there are others in progress, “said Celaá.

This project seeks modernize the education system, recover equity and inclusive capacity of the system, improve results and stabilize the education system as a basic pillar of knowledge policies. Therefore, they will need resources for inclusion in ordinary centers and support for special education. “We want to keep the Special Education centers open, who do their job, but also give resources to the ordinary so that they can include children with disabilities. There are countless families who ask that their children go to ordinary centers, but there are also many, whom we respect and will protect, who want to go to Special Education centers. We are not going to close them“Celaá concluded.