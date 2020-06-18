A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has ifirst identified genetic factors that increase the risk of developing respiratory failure in patients with coronavirus. The research, which has had the participation of the Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona, has determined that genetic variability influences the development of the disease.

This is the first job that links genetics to the risk of developing severe clinical pictures in infection. This could explain why some people are asymptomatic and others develop severe symptoms and It will help to identify risk groups that may require special protection.

Original Article: Genomewide Association Study of Severe Covid-19 with Respiratory Failure # COVID19 – NEJM (@NEJM) June 18, 2020

Chromosome 3

In the analysis, Variants from two regions of the genome have been shown to be associated with an increased risk of developing respiratory failure. in patients infected with COVID-19. One of these regions is in the chromosome 3 and can affect the expression of genes that would allow the entry of the virus.

Its genetic variant it covers a region of 6 genes that can have a very important role in gravity of the illness. Although according to the researchers, it is still early to know which of these genes can influence evolution, but yes The coronavirus has been shown to bind to and stabilize the ACE2 protein.

Blood group

Other vital chromosome is 9, which determines the blood group of the ABO system. According to the data obtained in the investigation, blood group A is associated with a 50% increased risk of needing respiratory support in case of contagion. As opposed, group 0 has a protective effect against the development of an insufficiency respiratory, with 35% less risk.

Thus, highlight the association between the genetic variants of these chromosomes and the severity in development of the illness. Furthermore, they also stress that the variant of chromosome 3 is more frequent in younger people (59 years on average), which could explain the severity in certain cases of this population group.

More than a thousand samples

The study started between April and March, coinciding with the peak of the pandemic in Spain and Italy. Samples were collected from 1,610 infected patients who needed assisted breathing and DNA was extracted from these tests. Subsequently, they were analyzed in Kiel (Germany) with help from geneticists and bioinformatics, including financial support from Norwegian philanthropists.