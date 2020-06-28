The recovery that New York State has had in the last few weeks of the pandemic is an exception and not a rule with respect to the rest of the United States. While that region, which became one of the world centers of the coronavirus, has gone on to have the lowest rate of infection in the entire country, the rest of the nation resists the attacks of contagion and outbreaks that turn into alarming records every day.

This Saturday, the country has registered 45,300 new cases of coronavirus, and has broken its own registry of infections for the fourth consecutive day. The figure is reached nearly three months after the first cases of wave infections occurred that especially affected the north-eastern region of the country, which is close to 2.5 million infections and 125,000 deaths. Local media reports that 31 of the 50 states have reported increases in the number of infections compared to two weeks ago. Those most affected in recent days have been Arizona, Florida, California and Texas.

Hospitalizations in Arizona have hit a record since the start of the pandemic. This Friday, State hospitals had 86% of beds occupied and 87% of intensive care units (ICU). In addition, this Saturday it exceeded 70,000 positives since the beginning of the crisis, adding 3,591 new cases in one day. The deaths, so far, have been 1,579. A week ago, the state, bordering Mexico, was headed to be the new focus of the coronavirus on the west coast of the country.

Florida, for its part, has broken this Saturday the record for new cases of coronavirus. According to the Department of Health, in the last 24 hours there have been 9,585 new cases of coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, in that State alone there have been 132,545 infections. Furthermore, the average age of those infected is 41 years, which reflects an increase in infections in younger age groups.

At the other end of the country, on the Pacific coast, California, the country’s most populous state, also accumulated records of daily infections this week. More than 7,000 cases on Tuesday, about 2,000 more than there were on Monday, when a record had been set. Governor Gavin Newsom explained that private meetings in homes are one of the settings in which the virus is most widespread. In addition, he indicated that each time young people are getting sicker, and that infections in prisons are cause for alarm.

Dr. Robert R. Refield, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said that although there have been several advances in the country in the fight against the virus, the concentration of new outbreaks in some cities show that there is still “a lot of work to do”.

A failed reopening

The Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abott, assured that allowed bars to open “too fast” by announcing the closure of those businesses. That southern region was one of the first to reopen its economy due to the low impact of the coronavirus. However, last Thursday the governor froze the unconfining measures due to the rebound in cases. Abott explained that day: “The temporary pause in de-escalation measures will help to corner the virus and enter the first phase of reopening in a safer way.” In the last week, Texas accumulated more than 30,000 new infections and almost 200 deaths from the virus.

The relaxation of the containment measures has also affected the aforementioned state of Florida, which in its last week, after entering the second phase of economic reopening, He has had more than 33,000 confirmed new cases.

The Government maintains its strategy

As the numbers of infections and deaths increase alarmingly across the country, the government of President Donald Trump maintains its line. In a press conference offered this Friday, the country’s vice president, Mike Pence, it did not offer new strategies to combat the rapid spread of the virus and attributed the upturn in cases to increased evidence.

