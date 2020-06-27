British tourists returning to their country from Spain will no longer have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, to avoid an eventual spread of coronavirus, starting on July 6. Nor should foreign citizens visiting the United Kingdom from Spain do so.. The decision was made by the Boris Johnson government, after strong pressure from the tourism sector.

This Tuesday, the Executive will announce its “traffic light system”, with which it will classify countries into red, amber or green zones, depending on the number of infections in them. The countries that are located in the amber and green zones will not have to quarantine, but the red ones will. They include, among others, the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Israel, Mexico, Morocco and South Africa.

Spain will be in the amber zone, which obliges visitors or those returning to the UK to fill out a form allowing authorities to locate them upon entry into British territory. In the event of a coronavirus outbreak that links people who have traveled on the same plane, everyone will be forced to confine themselves for 14 days or pay a fine of 1,000 euros if they do not comply. Other countries that are in the amber zone are Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Portugal or South Korea.

In the green zone, meanwhile, will be Germany, Austria, Barbados, Croatia, New Zealand, Greece, Thailand and Vietnam. A spokesman for Downing Street, the seat of the British Government, explained: “With this new risk calculation system, we will be able to carefully open a series of safe routes around the world.”

A quarantined criticized

The measure to impose a quarantine on travelers from abroad entered into force in the United Kingdom on June 8. However, its critics consider that it was a decision that the Boris Johnson government made too late. As of this Saturday, there are 310,836 people infected with coronavirus and 43,498 deaths since the start of the pandemic.