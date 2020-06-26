Both on the web and in physical sporting goods stores it is possible to find special masks for those who do physical exercise. Materials, designs and technologies vary, as do prices, and are tailored to the needs of each athlete. These are some models:

Oneka

This reusable mask is ideal for use by athletes. Protects the airways from bacteria, particles and pathogens. Its recommended use for adults and children over ten. Its cost is 14.99 euros and can be purchased on the Decathlon page or in physical stores.

Under Armor

The sports implement company’s model reduces the dispersion of respiratory droplets, mitigates air flow to the eyes, and has a layer that makes breathing easier by keeping it separate from your mouth and nose. Its cost is 30 euros, it is available on the Under Armor page in sizes from S to XXL.

decathlon

These masks have a filtration capacity of over 90%, They are made of materials that increase protection and evacuate moisture. It is made of polyamide microfiber with waterproofing and supports up to 70 washes. It can be purchased on the Decathlon website or in physical stores for a price of 6.99 euros.

Stratos Mask

They are made of breathable 3D mesh fabric and soft lycra with an antibacterial treatment. It has a monolayer filter for the filtration of bacteria with an effectiveness of 99%. The filter must be replaced frequently, depending on its use. The sale price of the mask is 19 euros, and includes 30 disposable filters. It can be purchased on the La Sportiva website.

Lurbel

Developed with a Regenactiv fabric, this mask filters about 95% of bacteria. It has the ability to avoid eventual contagion of the user in their closest environment (one or two meters away). It has a cost of 14.50 euros and can be purchased on the manufacturer’s page.