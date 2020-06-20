At zero hours this Sunday, June 21, the state of alarm declared by the Government in the face of the coronavirus crisis ends. With him, mobility restrictions between communities and provinces also end. That is to say: from this Sunday it will be able to circulate freely throughout Spain, regardless of the fact that regions such as the Community of Madrid, Barcelona and part of Castilla y León have not yet completed the phases of lack of confidence.

Control of these last stages will remain in the hands of the regional governments. In the case of Madrid, the councils of the Community Government, chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, prepare a package of measures to apply when the state of alarm falls. The previous Tuesday, the Health Minister, Salvador Illa, assured that Madrid may enter the new normal on June 21, along with the rest of the country.

Without alarm status, mobility cannot be limited

The Minister of Health also explained the previous week that it is not possible to restrict in a general way a fundamental right such as freedom of movement without an instrument such as the state of alarm. However, he assured that, in case it is necessary to return to the alarm, it will be done.

Regional governments will also decide on any possible confinement after Sunday. According to Illa, this measure would have to be very specific or refer to very specific situations, and it cannot limit the mobility of Spaniards throughout the national territory.

The arrival of European tourists to Spain, which will also be possible starting this Sunday (with the exception of Portugal, the nation with which the common border will be opened on July 1), further complicates mobility controls. Individual responsibility, assured the minister, is the “key” to the new normality. Therefore, he called on citizens not to lose respect for the virus after the restrictions were lifted.