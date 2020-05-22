A large observational study suggests that treatment with the antimalarial drug chloroquine or its hydroxychloroquine analog does not offer any benefit to patients with COVID-19.

In contrast, treatment with these drugs, either alone or in combination with one type of antibiotic, is associated with increased mortality rates and increased cardiac arrhythmias among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The study, published in The Lancet, analyzed data from nearly 15,000 COVID-19 patients who received chloroquine or its analog, hydroxychloroquine (ingested with or without the antibiotics azithromycin or clarithromycin), and data from 81,000 control patients. The patients are from more than 600 hospitals.

In light of the results, the researchers suggest that these treatment regimens should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of ongoing clinical trials.

They should wait, they say, for the results of randomized trials to become available to confirm the safety and efficacy of these drugs for patients with COVID-19.

Chloroquine is an antimalarial drug and its analog, hydroxychloroquine, is used to treat autoimmune diseases such as lupus and arthritis; The latter has appeared in the media in the last few days after the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced that he was taking it preventively.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have a good safety profile as treatments for specific conditions already reported – such as lupus – and the results now published do not imply that patients should stop taking these drugs if prescribed for approved conditions, a statement from The Lancet.

They have also been shown to have antiviral effects in laboratory tests and are therefore of interest as possible treatments for COVID-19, but further testing is required.

Mandeep R. Mehra, lead author of the study and researcher at Brigham Women’s Hospital in Boston, USA, explains, “This is the first large-scale study to find statistically sound evidence that treatment with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine does not benefit patients with COVID-19 “.

Rather, “it suggests that it may be associated with an increased risk of serious heart problems and an increased risk of mortality.”

For Mehra, randomized clinical trials are essential to confirm any harm or benefit associated with these agents, meanwhile, “we suggest that these drugs should not be used as treatments for COVID-19 outside of clinical trials.”

Of those treated with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alone, about one in six patients had died; When the drugs were used in combination with a macrolide antibiotic, the death rate increased to more than one in five for chloroquine and almost one in four for hydroxychloroquine.

Part of the difference in mortality rates is due to underlying distinctions between patients who received the treatments and those who did not.

Taking into account factors such as age, race, body mass index, and underlying health conditions, such as heart, lung, and diabetes conditions, the researchers conclude that these drug regimens are associated with an increased risk of death. .

The authors explain that if the mortality rate is 9.3% in the control group, after adjusting for the other clinical factors, the rate attributable to the use of drug regimens would rise to 12.4-13.4%.

However, they caution that it is not possible to exclude the possibility that other unmeasured factors are responsible for the apparent relationship between these treatments and decreased survival; therefore, they emphasize, randomized trials are urgently needed.

