Whether it comes from a bat or has transited through a pangolin, the coronavirus which has turned the world upside down and whose global balance sheet approaches 100,000 deaths comes from the animal world, that’s for sure. But it is human activity that favored his passage to Man, and if nothing changes, many others will follow, alert specialists.

“Zoonoses” as we call diseases or infections which are transmitted from animals to humans, are nothing new. Tuberculosis, rabies, toxoplasmosis, malaria … according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), 60% of human infectious diseases have this origin. This figure climbs to 75% for “emerging” diseases: ebola, HIV, avian flu and other SARS or zika …

However, “the emergence of zoonotic diseases is often associated with environmental changes” which are “usually the result of human activities, from changes in land use to climate change”, noted UNEP in a 2016 report.

“Given the growth of the human population and its ever more intense use of planetary resources, the destruction of more and more ecosystems multiplies the contacts” between species, abounds Gwenaël Vourc’h, deputy director of the unit veterinary epidemiology of INRAE, a French public research institute.

Deforestation questioned

In question, deforestation to make way for agriculture, intensive livestock farming whose animals can serve as a “bridge” with humans (in particular by developing resistance to antibiotics commonly used in industrial agriculture), urbanization and the fragmentation of environments, which modify the balance between species. Not to mention global warming, which can lead certain disease-carrying animals to thrive where they did not live before.

“The process that drives a microbe, such as a virus, from a population of vertebrates – bats for example – in which it exists naturally, up to humans is complex, but caused by humans (… ), human actions creating the opportunity for microbes to approach human populations “, details Anne Larigauderie, executive secretary of IPBES, the panel of UN experts on biodiversity.

“The rapidity with which natural spaces have changed over the past 50 years is unprecedented in human history. And the most important direct factor in this change is the change in land use,” she continues.

Besides, beyond the current pandemic, IPBES estimates that zoonoses kill some 700,000 people a year.

Wild and domestic animals

A study by American researchers, carried out before the onset of the current epidemic and published on Wednesday, identifies rodents, primates and bats as hosts of the majority of viruses transmitted to humans (75.8%). But domestic animals also carry 50% of the zoonoses identified.

And if we focus on endangered wildlife, the study shows that those who share the most virus with humans are precisely “those whose populations are declining due to exploitation and loss of habitat”.

“We are modifying the territories (…), which increases the frequency and intensity of contact between humans and wildlife, creating the ideal conditions for viral transfers”, summarizes Christine Johnson, from the veterinary school from the University of California, which led the study, echoing the other experts.

“We have to think about our model”

The trend should not change, warns Anne Larigauderie, because changes in land use, “combined with increases in trade and travel”, should increase the frequency of pandemics in the future.

The response must therefore be systemic, underlines Gwenaël Vourc’h: “Beyond the only essential response to each epidemic, we must think about our model” and in particular “rethink our relationship with natural ecosystems and the services they provide” .

Anne Larigauderie does not say anything else: she calls for “transformative change to find a solution to this global tragedy”, by working to “anchor the environment” in the various economic sectors, from finance to fishing and transport. or energy.

“Effective strategies already exist to control most neglected zoonoses, the main constraint appearing to be lack of investment,” already noted the 2016 UNEP report, noting that “the integrity of ecosystems underpins health and development human”.

At 86, Jane Goodall has spent most of her life studying and defending animals, especially chimpanzees from Africa, especially from Tanzania.