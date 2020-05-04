How would we have lived the state of alarm for the coronavirus in the 1980s? We reviewed the shows, movies, series and music that would have kept us informed and entertained during the quarantine days.

Without social networks, but with phone calls (surely collapsed)

If we were already hooked on social networks before the quarantine, the state of alarm has made thousands of Spaniards live glued to the mobile: Whatsapp messages, video calls, jokes on Twitter, and direct and ‘stories’ of Instagram they have become the daily routine of almost all those who live in quarantine.

And with this panorama hovering in our heads, we launch the following question: have you imagined how we would have lived through this situation thirty years ago? With the absence of any social network, we could only communicate by phone calls that, in addition to costing us money, would collapse in the face of so much demand.

We would follow the news through television and radio

The television channels (especially with the Telediario and ‘Informe Semanal’ on TVE) and the radio stations would make a fortune. Newspapers, however, would have a difficult time staying afloat in the absence of digital media.

In the 1980s we surely would have heard the news about the coronavirus from the mouth of Pedro Piqueras, Concha García Campoy, Ángeles Caso, Iñaki Gabilondo, Carlos Herrera … And a long etcetera.

Concha García Campoy on the TVE Newsletter

Opinions on how the Government has acted, on how the world pandemic will advance or jokes about the quarantine situation would remain with the family; Twitter, the quintessential means of giving opinions, analyzing, criticizing (and ranting, why are we going to deceive ourselves), did not yet exist.

We would see movies and series of the time

Without Netflix, HBO, Movistar +, Amazon Prime and a long etcetera, we would have much less opportunities to enjoy a movie or series session at our whim. Of course, television networks would surely have done the Spanish community a favor by broadcasting series and films from the 70s and 80s.

The question is … What did you see back then? The networks would probably broadcast a few episodes of ‘Those Wonderful Years’, ‘The Fantastic Car’, ‘The A-Team’, ‘Blue Summer’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘Cheers’, ‘Falcon Crest’, ‘Dallas’, ‘Colombo’, ‘MacGyver’ …

‘Those wonderful years’

In the world of cinema it would be the perfect time for television networks to revive the classics of the 80s: ‘Back to the Future ’,‘ The Shining ’,‘ E.T., the Alien ’,‘ The Goonies ’, either cualquiera Indiana Jones’ or ‘Star Wars’, etc.

… And television shows

Television programs would be the audiovisual alternative to cinema for entertainment. They would probably repeat the favorites of the public to amuse those who lived locked up in their houses, see ‘One, two, three … reply again’ (which in the 80s was presented by Mayra Gómez Kemp), ‘Applause’, presented by José Luis Fradejas, Silvia Tortosa and María Casal or ‘The man and the earth’ presented by Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente.

‘One, two, three, answer again’

We would listen to music on vinyl, cassettes or the radio

La Movida Madrileña, Joaquín Sabina, Aute, Julio Iglesias, José Luis Perales, Queen, Michael Jackson, U2, Bonnie Tyler, The Cure, New Order, David Bowie, Bon Jovi, The Police and a host of other groups would have dominated Spanish radios and music players… Music bands that, on the other hand, have surely also played hundreds of times on streaming services this past week.

I was on the edge, but probably ‘Resistiré’ (1988), the mythical song of the dynamic duo, would also have established itself as a national anthem against the coronavirus.

As a family we would entertain ourselves with games and photo albums

Live as you live in quarantine at the moment, surely in your house you have seen hundreds of videos and jokes circulating on social networks. And, in the absence of this, something would have to entertain people thirty years ago: with games such as the Spanish deck, the ‘Monopoly’, ‘Geyper’ or ‘The conquest of the West’ and reviewing the photo albums family members.

And children…

For the little ones life would not be as different as ours; They would spend days painting, playing and watching TV. Of course, instead of playing the console they would throw games at the ‘Reunited Games’, the‘ Tragabolas ’or the‘ Cluedo ’and, instead of‘ Frozen ’and‘ Peppa Pig ’they would see ‘Sesame Street’, ‘ALF’ or ‘Willy Fog’ and, the most classic, ‘Marco’ and ‘Heidi’.