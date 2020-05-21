The use of masks is already mandatory for all citizens over the age of six in all closed places for public use and in open spaces, provided that it is not possible to keep the safety distance of two meters. In addition, it is considered recommended for minors from three years of age. Therefore, it is necessary to carry this item with us every time we proceed to leave our home. When it is possible to keep the distance, its use is not essential, but even in these cases it must be carried by hand for when it is necessary to use it.

The masks that are recommended for the majority of the population are surgical and hygienic. They have a limited useful life of between four and eight hours. The health authorities do not advise reuse, but if necessary they should be kept in a paper envelope or in a breathable bag so that they remain practical and do not appear contaminated. They should never be inserted directly into a bag, pocket or any other object.

Also, when carrying out this operation, it should not be forgotten that the clean part of the mask is the internal part, the one we have attached to our faces, and the dirty part is the external part, which should not be touched under any circumstances.

They should not be used more than six hours in a row



It should be noted that when a mask is already wet it must be changed and it should never be used for more than six hours in a row. In this way, the mask that we want to keep for later use must meet these requirements for it to be effective. A good use of the mask is also essential to produce the desired result. When wearing it, you should always cover your mouth, nose and chin.