Containing the spread of the coronavirus is the highest concern of the authorities right now. That is why such restrictive measures have been put in place as house confinement or permission to work only for employees who perform essential work.

But the danger is still there. In cases where you can go outside, there is a possibility that the virus will continue to spread and One of the biggest risks is the circulation and manipulation of money when making purchases. The WHO warned that it is possible that coins and bills are spreading the coronavirus because “Money changes hands very frequently and can accumulate all kinds of bacteria and viruses.”

For this reason, the authorities and experts are recommending these days to avoid paying in cash, asking for a greater use of the bank card to minimize physical contact with other people and thus stop the expansion of the coronavirus. In this sense, these days An attempt is made to enhance card payment via mobile phone thanks to contactless technology. We explain everything you need to know to pay the supermarket ticket through your device.

The first thing is to know if both our mobile is ready to pay from the terminal. Our phone must have NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, which is a short-range wireless functionality that allows you to connect two devices just by approaching each other. Normally, a current or mid-high range smartphone has this feature. In Apple models, they have it from the iPhone 6 onwards, while in Android we must check it on the Connections screen within the phone settings.

Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay …

Once this is verified, We will need an application that recognizes our card. The most common will be Apple Pay through Wallet, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, but also most banks have this functionality in their mobile applications. We will only have to configure the card (normally it is done through a photo to the card and the application is responsible for recognizing it) and we can start paying through the mobile.

For it, all we have to do is open the application that we have chosen, select the card with which we want to pay and bring the mobile to the collection terminal of the establishment. To be able to choose the card that we are going to use, we must put the facial recognition, the fingerprint or the unlocking pin of the phone, thus certifying the security of this means of payment. Thus, instantaneously and safely, only by moving the mobile closer to the dataphone we will have paid for the purchase.

In this agile, simple and safe way, we will be able to pay with our mobile phones, without using our physical card or cash, so little recommended these days in which we live confined by the coronavirus pandemic. Any measure is little to stop the spread of the virus and this way also adds convenience and security to the client.