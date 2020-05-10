Updated on 05/10/2020 at 11:02

The coronavirus has affected the entertainment market. How has the situation been for eSports in Peru? Fortunately, technological resources made it possible for League of Legends and Dota 2 Continue virtually, but there are still pending challenges.

Despite these facilities, the main competitive events decided to suspend activities next year.

Valve confirmed that the International 2020 of Dota 2 It will be postponed until 2021. “Given the highly volatile outlook for local collection restrictions, the virus’s trajectory and global travel policies, we do not expect to be confident enough to communicate firm dates in the near future,” the blog stated. official.

According to Andina, in Peru the league of Dota 2 and professional teams participate in other online competitions to earn income.

“Fortunately, our 12 regional leagues continue to operate thanks to innovative production resources. Our game and the resulting esports have been a great source of almost daily entertainment for millions of players and fans, and will continue to be so, “reveals John Needham, head of esports at Riot Games, in a statement, about League of Legends.

The closing tournament has yet to be defined, which will then take the best teams to the Worlds 2020, which is expected to take place at the end of the year in China. Meanwhile, the Peruvian league of LoL continues its course with assured prizes for the winning teams.

About Fortnite, Epic Games canceled all face-to-face events for this year. “We do not know when the return of major in-person world events will be viable, but we hope to be able to organize some kind of Fortnite World Cup in 2021,” they published.

In our country, soccer clubs like Alianza Lima, Universitario, Sport Boys and others have organized tournaments for the Pro Evolution Soccer game. In addition, two online competitions have already been held to FIFA 20, with the direct support of FIFA and the Peruvian Football Federation. In the following weeks, new regional friendlies will be called.

