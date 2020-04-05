Agricultural production is one of the essential activities except for the isolation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. There is no need for explanations: biology does not stop, and neither does the demand for food. In this context, Infobae He collected testimonies from producers and consultants in various parts of the country to understand how daily work continues far from the cities.

“Currently the advantages of connectivity make one be in the field but also be in the community, trying to collaborate as much as possible while respecting current regulations,” says the producer in the Buenos Aires town of Salto César Belloso, and details that these days in the field, when the weather allows it, they are harvesting a batch of soybeans with yields 20 percent lower than expected, due to the effect of the drought. “We are taking all precautions, both with the people who live in the field and with the contractors who come to work,” he remarks.

Regarding the collection tasks that are progressing throughout the country, Alejandro Ferrero, a livestock farmer in Marcos Juárez, in the southeast of Córdoba, says: “The harvest has a very short window of work and if the work is not done there, the work of a whole year can be complicated, and it is exposed to inclement weather: wind, rain or over-ripening ”.

Lucas Andreoni, agricultural advisor in various towns in southern Córdoba, is part of a team of four professionals who these days had to adjust all their work mechanisms to comply as much as possible with quarantine and reduce risks. For example, they decided that only one advisor will go to each field, with the very specific tasks defined the day before. “We have reprogrammed all the work that we had been doing, one has to keep coming to the field to see how the crops are progressing, how the harvest is going, to schedule next tasks” Explain. And he adds: “Once there we have no contact with the people of the field or with contractors, we handle ourselves via virtual means. In the case of the contractors, it is a matter of demanding that they be with the box in the field and that they only go to town to buy food for the entire team. “

His colleague Aldo Riesco adopted the same attitude in the province of La Pampa, who comments that now, in the cabin of the machines there is always only one person, he can no longer get on to personally measure the humidity of the grains and share some kill with the machinist. They seem trifles but they are details that make the nature of work.

Andreoni comments that in his area the harvest is progressing little by little and that the yields this year are quite uneven because the rains were not the same for everyone. “In the General Lavalle area, in fields that are very stabilized with good rotations, the corn yields are around 9,700 kilos, while in other lots without such good management, the average yield can be around 7,000,” he says. In Villa Rossi, meanwhile, where there were good rains, the yields are between 10,000 and 11,500 kilos. ”

But not everything is harvest these days, there are other tasks that cannot be postponed for the future, such as planting green vegetables or cover crops. In lots that were occupied by sunflower, for example, Andreoni already has multi-species cover crops, which are mixtures of vetch, rye, rapeseed and buckwheat. They are also planting red clover and lupine as service crops.

In the north of Buenos Aires, Belloso comments that he also took the opportunity to plant cover crops by plane and bale urea in a fescue. And with the mind on the horizon, he says: “I think it is an excellent opportunity to reflect on how we are going to accommodate ourselves after this from the point of view of the productivity of our localities.”