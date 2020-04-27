BRASILIA – The volume of hospital waste generated by the coronavirus will expand at least four times the current quantity of these materials produced throughout the country, a situation that threatens to completely halt the treatment capacity of this contaminated waste. The alert from Brazilian Association of Energy Recovery of Waste (Abren) was sent to the Ministry of Health last Thursday, 23, by means of a technical report that analyzes the developments of the covid-19 in the sector.

Today, Brazil has the capacity to process, annually, 480 thousand tons of hospital waste, material known as “health service waste”. Every year, hospitals, clinics and laboratories produce around 253 thousand tons of this waste. Multiplying this volume by four, therefore, would leave a huge liability for contaminating material untreated in the short term.

The problem gains even more alarming dimensions when considering that, currently, thousands of tons of garbage contaminated with covid-19 virus are produced in homes across the country, where patients with the disease are isolated, undergoing treatment. Regarding the size of this garbage, there are no approximate estimates of quantity, since it is not known, after all, how many people infected with the coronavirus are in their homes.

“Any hospital, laboratory or clinic in the country follows a strict protocol for the collection, treatment and disposal of this garbage. On this aspect, there is a concern with the country’s processing capacity. On the other hand, our concern is with the household part, which it is simply not known how this garbage issue is doing, there is no protocol being applied “, says specialist Walfrido Ávila Ataíde, a member of Abren.

Research shows that the new coronavirus can survive for about 72 hours on surfaces. Garbage produced by a contaminated person in your home has the potential to spread to all garbage where this material is allocated. On the way to the landfills, it passes through the hands of street sweepers and, in many cases, recycling collectors, being handled by people.

In a hospital, the average hospital waste generated by each bed is about half a kilo per day. In a residence, this volume may be even greater, due to the contact with more products and packaging.

“Imagine that this can spread to these workers and, in the end, compromise the garbage collection of cities if there is a spread among these people who continue to work to serve the population”, commented Ataíde. “There is a need for government action in this area, an orientation to the population, who must be more attentive to these issues.”

The World Health Organization recommends that hospital waste be disposed of through incineration, being the safest method of treatment and that, even, it can be transformed into energy generation, a banner that is defended by Abren.

“Domestic hospitalization of patients affected by Covid-19, in turn, requires the same care given to hospitalized patients, especially with regard to preventing contact with their families and other people who reside or who frequent the same environment and the practice of sanitary procedures, mainly in the care with the residues generated in the residence “, affirms the executive president and founder of Abren, Yuri Schmitke Belchior, in the document sent to the Ministry of Justice.

Ignorance and non-compliance with specific rules for the management of potentially contaminated household waste, he says, can have serious consequences for those who do not take the necessary precautions and care.

The structure of municipalities to deal with hospital service waste is still insufficient. At least 36% of Brazilian municipalities still do not dispose of this contaminated waste properly, that is, the material ends up in landfills, common landfills or septic ditches, instead of being incinerated.

What should I do with the garbage?

Some guidelines for those with covid-19 at home or living with a disease patient

Have two isolated trash cans in your room, for exclusive use and contact with the other garbage bins in the house. You can use one for organic waste and one for recyclable material.

All waste produced by the patient has to be deposited in these baskets. If the person has to go to the bathroom, for example, they have to take their basket with them, properly protected with a plastic bag, use it and bring it back to the room.

After filling your garbage bag, put this material in another bag. With a pen or brush, write clearly: contaminating waste. If you want, you can look for suitable bags for this, in specialized medical product locations. They are red bags, easily identifiable.

If you live in a condominium, the ideal is to notify the building manager, so that your garbage is collected separately and also allocated in a specific space, so that it does not contaminate the people who handle it and the other garbage bags.

It is important to disinfect the plastic bag, using gloves, as soon as you deliver the garbage for collection.

A tip to put sharp objects, like collectors and needles, is to use empty milk cartons, which serve to pack this type of material and protect people from being hurt by these objects.

Source: Abren, own elaboration

