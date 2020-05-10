The race to get a vaccine to end the coronavirus does not stop. The COVID-19 has already led the lives of more than 270,000 people worldwide, after registering more than four million cases. Of these, almost a third have been produced in the United States. Many are the pharmacists trying to find a vaccine, but it is not the only solution.

Research also focuses on fCurrent drugs that can help reduce the symptoms that SARS-CoV2 produces. Even mixing three together. This is what he proposes The Lancet, who has started a trial with a therapy consisting of interferon beta-1b, polinavir-ritonavir (Kaletra), and ribavirin. With them, they have managed to shorten the duration of the viral load within the body, compared to the results of applying only Kaletra. This duration would go from twelve days to seven.

A phase II study without severe symptoms

The trial analyzed the results of 127 adults (from 18 years of age and with an average of 52) infected with the new coronavirus and hospitalized in six Hong Kong hospitals. Despite having made significant progress, they highlight the importance of developing the work done, since in the analyzes severe pictures have not been included of patients in a more severe phase.

The director of the analysis, Kwok-Yung Yuen, a professor at the University of Hong Kong, explains the details of the trial. “It can quickly decrease the amount of virus in the patient and alleviate symptoms. Also reduces the risk for health workers, since it reduces the duration and amount of viral spread, the possibility of contagion is less“

“Triple therapy cut the time to complete symptom relief in half, an average of four days to eight,” says Yuen. For her part, Jenny Lo, from Ruttonje Hospital and co-author of the study, indicates that “interferon beta 1-b may be a key component of combination therapy, deserves further investigation in the treatment of COVID-19. The trials of phase III will confirm or refute its usefulness“