MADRID, May 29 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Minister of Labor and Social Security of Honduras, Carlos Madero, has announced this Thursday that economic activity will resume its functions from June 1, but gradually and “intelligently”, with some restriction of movements and maintaining the measures of security.

“We do not yet know for sure if it will be June 1st, that is our goal,” said Madero, whose government, he said, is trying “to make a line that has to do with inputs, personnel and aligned with possible reopens. “

To do it in one go, he explained, would be “total” irresponsibility on the part of the Government. The Minister of Labor explained that the security measures that must be compulsorily complied with during the next and eventual opening have been developed in collaboration with the European Union.

In this sense, Madero has explained that the flexibility of the opening will be different in each region, taking into account the situation of the pandemic in each of the Honduran territories.

“Regardless of whether we have an opening plan, if there is a municipality in which the situation is complicated, we will have to close it,” Madero has warned, according to the local newspaper ‘La Prensa’.

“There is an important condition, although there is a reopening plan, that does not mean that the quarantine is restricted, as it will continue,” he insisted.

On the other hand, the workers and members of the naval base and the Center for Naval Studies of Puerto Cortés, in northern Honduras, have been quarantined after detecting 30 cases of coronavirus within their facilities, as reported by the Committee of Municipal emergency in a statement.

The Ministry of Health has shown in its latest balance an increase of 239 cases of contagion, thus reaching 4,640 positives for the new coronavirus, in addition to 194 deaths, six more compared to the previous day.