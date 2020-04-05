WASHINGTON (AP) – Home testing for coronavirus may seem like a good idea, but regulators in the United States believe it is still too risky.

Medical authorities have slowed companies that quickly released homemade kits until they can show that their products are capable of accurately detecting the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

For now, the only way Americans can get tested is at government-designated hospitals, clinics, and sites, with a medical order.

After a failed deployment, testing in the United States has increased thanks to high-volume machines and rapid testing. Last week, federal officials said total tests exceeded 1.4 million, and labs process nearly 100,000 tests daily, a threshold many experts say is necessary to trace the virus.

Still, evidence remains limited by a shortage of medical supplies such as gloves, masks, and swabs. In addition, some services where tests are done without people getting out of their cars (similar to buying hamburgers at the supermarket) proposed for parking lots at chains like Walmart, Walgreens and Target have barely taken off.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is aggressively promoting new options on the market.

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease exceeded 1.2 million globally, with nearly 67,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

In the United States alone, there were almost 325,000 infected and more than 9,000 dead.

In most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But in some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing conditions, it can cause more serious conditions like pneumonia or even death.