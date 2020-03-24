Coronavirus hits German service sector in March -PMI

BERLIN, Mar 24 (.) – The coronavirus outbreak has plunged business activity in Germany’s private sector to the lowest level since the 2009 global financial crisis, with a record contraction in the services sector, a survey showed. on Tuesday.

Markit’s Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and service sectors, and represents more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 37.2 in March from 50.7 in February.

The reading was lower than analysts’ forecast in a . poll, which expected a drop to 40.6 on average, although projections ranged from 47.0 to 31.0, reflecting huge uncertainty about the impact. of the pandemic.

“The unprecedented collapse of the PMI underscores how Germany is heading into recession, and a steep recession,” said Phil Smith, economist at IHS Markit.

The German government expects the economy to contract around 5% this year, as measures to stem the spread of the virus freeze business activity across the country.

The cabinet agreed on Monday to a package of up to € 750 billion to mitigate the damage, and Berlin is taking on new debts for the first time since 2013.

The services sector has been particularly affected by government security measures. The PMI sub-index for the sector recorded the biggest drop in activity in almost 23 years of data collection and at a rate that far exceeded that observed during the depths of the global financial crisis.

(Information from Michael Nienaber; edited by Hugh Lawson, translated by Michael Susin)