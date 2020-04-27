BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) – The holy month of Ramadan has begun, and the Jamia Ghamkol Sharif Central Mosque in Birmingham should be packed with worshipers. But this year, those who arrive are mainly the dead.

Although the mosque in central England has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, its parking lot has been transformed into a temporary morgue with room for 150 bodies.

The volunteer-run funeral parlor, with its white tents, industrial refrigerators, and neat rows of coffins, is a sign of the price the virus is taking on among British Muslims and ethnic minority communities. The two regions with the most diverse populations in Britain, London and the Midlands area that is centered in Birmingham, have recorded the highest number of deaths in the outbreak.

Mohammed Zahid, a member of the mosque who helped set up the morgue with a company of Muslim funeral directors, said the temple, in the Small Heath district, with a majority of South Asian neighbors, usually celebrates one or two funerals per week.

In recent weeks, “we were doing five or six a day,” he said.

“You see how families suffer,” said Zahid, 44, wearing a mask, overalls and gloves as he moved between the coffins.

The social distancing rules applied by the local government only allow up to six people present per funeral.

“Especially when they can’t have their cousins ​​and siblings around them, it has become very difficult for people who have lost loved ones,” said Zahid, who has lost two aunts to COVID-19. “What do you say to a family that has five sons or daughters and some have to stay home?”

The story is similar in the nearby Green Lane mosque, where coffins wait in piles in the prayer room. The mosque usually celebrates about 25 funerals a year. For the past three weeks he has had five newspapers.

Britain has recorded more than 20,700 deaths in hospitals from the coronavirus. Thousands more are likely to have died in nursing homes.

The virus has affected people of all ages and conditions, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care. But the figures suggest that minority Britons are suffering a disproportionate impact.

16% of those who died in the country until April 17 belonged to black, Asian or minority communities. Around 14% of the British population has these origins, known in Great Britain by the acronym BAME.

In an even more troubling statistic, data from the National Intensive Care Investigation and Audit, one-third of people in ICU units by COVID-19 in Britain are not white. And many of the more than 100 health workers killed in the outbreak had BAME roots.

The government has asked public health authorities to study the impact of the virus on minorities.

A similar trend has been seen in countries like the United States, where an Associated Press analysis revealed that around 42% of Americans killed by COVID-19 were black, although African-Americans make up about 21% of the population in the analyzed areas.

In France, poor and immigrant-majority neighborhoods on the Paris edge have seen the sharpest increases in mortality since the outbreak began.

The trend could be due to complex factors, said Kamlesh Khuntim professor of primary care, diabetes and vascular medicine at the University of Leicester. Although black Americans often have less access to healthcare than their white compatriots, “in Britain we have a free healthcare service, so we cannot just reduce it to inequalities in healthcare,” he explained.

Ethnic minority Britons are more likely to live in large multi-generational families and reside in more crowded houses, Khunti said. Many have jobs with a high infection rate: doctors, nurses, taxi drivers, and transportation workers.

In Britain and elsewhere, blacks and people from South Asia also have a higher rate of cardiovascular disease and hypertension, which have been associated with more severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Others allege that racism is a factor. Gurch Randhawa, professor of diversity in public health at the University of Bedfordshire, said there is extensive research indicating that minority nurses and health assistants “often receive worse treatment than their colleagues.”

“In the context of the current crisis, this implies that they may have worse access to (personal protective equipment), harder shifts and greater exposure to COVID-19 patients,” he said.

In the Islamic community in Birmingham, everyone seems to know someone who has died. Haly Bano lost his uncle, a taxi driver who was probably infected by a client.

When Bano went to buy meat for a Ramadan meal in the Sparkbrook neighborhood, where most of the residents have roots in South Asia, he was surprised by the number of people who filled butchers and supermarkets. Some wore face masks, but few followed instructions to stay two meters (about 6 feet) away.

“People don’t listen,” he said. “It is very scary and very dangerous.”

Scientists believe Britain is likely past its peak of infections. The number of people hospitalized is falling, and the increase in the number of deaths has decreased, although hundreds of people per day still die from COVID-19.

At the mosque, Zahid said the death toll arrived in the past week had dropped, but nervousness had not.

“People are afraid of the crown, there is no doubt about that,” Zahid said.

Jill Lawless reported from London.