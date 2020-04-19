Ecuadorian striker João Rojas is experiencing drama in his career. Without playing since October 2018, the athlete Sao Paulo he underwent two surgeries on his right knee that kept him out of lawns for almost two years. Currently, there is an expectation that he will play in the Brasileirão again, but the stoppage of national competitions due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus may cause his return to be postponed.

In 2018, Rojas had been doing a good season for Tricolor. Hired after the Russian World Cup, the Ecuadorian won the vacancy of the team’s absolute title with his fast and dribbling style of play. However, in the match against victory for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, he broke the ligaments of the patellar tendon of his right knee and missed the team for the rest of that year.

João Rojas hopes to return to play this year

In the middle of the following year, in May, when he was in the final phase of his recovery and was already doing activities at the CT of Barra Funda, he suffered a new injury to his right knee, this time a rupture of the quadriceps tendon. With the new injury, the striker spent the entire 2019 season without making a single game.

In the year 2020, Rojas continues performing his treatment to recover as quickly as possible. The player had less vacation than the rest of the squad and did not interrupt the physiotherapy thinking of accelerating the recovery process. With that, the prediction of his return was scheduled for April, at the beginning of the Brasileirão, but the suspension of the championships by the coronavirus made his return to the lawns to become an uncertainty again.

In the period in which he had playing conditions, João Rojas scored a goal and gave five assists in 20 matches played by São Paulo.

Sports Gazette





