The new coronavirus can hide in the human body and spread to other people without the infected person knowing that it is spreading the virus. According to the professor of the Department of Pathology at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), Paulo Saldiva, in addition to being more aggressive than H1N1, covid-19 has a longer latency time in the body.

The patient has a fever in a maximum of two days with the influenza virus, a period that increases to up to 12 days in the case of the new coronavirus. “This means that the person with the virus may be infecting other people without knowing it,” he said.

Saldiva is at the head of a USP group that developed a protocol to collect tissues during the autopsy of victims of covid-19, setting up a biobank that can be shared by researchers to study the disease and its systemic manifestations.

He has worked in other pandemics, performing an autopsy on dozens of H1N1 victims. Until Thursday afternoon, 16, the team had performed an autopsy by the minimally invasive method on 15 bodies. The expectation is to reach 50 to understand the dynamics of the disease and plan therapeutic actions, as I said to state.

Is it possible to compare the new coronavirus with other viruses, such as H1N1?

This virus is more aggressive than H1N1. The contagiousness is similar, but his aggressiveness is a little greater. The other characteristic that makes it more lethal is that the latency time, between you being infected and developing clinical disease, is also longer. In H1N1 in a maximum of two days you had a fever. In this virus it can be up to 10 or 12 days without symptoms, while it is undermining the organism. This means that the person with the virus may be infecting other people without knowing it.

Can you understand how the virus acts in the body and if there is a difference in the bodies of men and women?

We did 15 autopsies, but we only have ten analyzes. We will have the answer to that later. Now we are doing the PCR (molecular exam) of all the organs to know where the virus has gone. We know that, in addition to the lung, viruses are going to the brain, kidneys and testicles, but we still managed to complete the study. What we do know is that it is very fast and extremely aggressive, especially in the respiratory system. Most had blood vessels that irrigate the lungs obstructed by thrombosis.

Do you have any difficulties in obtaining study material?

Family members, even in a moment of loss, agree to authorize the use of this material. Since they cannot donate the organ, they understand that they are donating knowledge. Even in the tragedy, there is this sublime aspect. The number is rising every day, as more bodies are coming and every day there is an autopsy here. We were unable to analyze them all. We divided our team into two groups. One performs the procedure, along with me and a sonographer, while another staff analyzes the material collected to quickly return it to the hospital. In the past two days, I have not even been able to have contact with the other group that analyzes, because I am doing an autopsy all these days.

In the minimally invasive autopsy, what is the risk for the team?

To understand how the virus acts in our defenses, it is necessary to collect human tissue from people who died infected. Most protocols emphasize that these procedures should be performed in rooms with level 3 or 4 viral protection, which are few in the world, generally associated with countries that are concerned with bioterrorism. Our system is based on the collection through the skin, guided by imaging methods, with needles thicker than those used in living tissue. This can be an asset for us to better understand to fight this disease, and it has to be done quickly, because the disease will last for a few months and we hope to be able to give useful information to society.

When will the results of the studies be available?

The material analyzed is already being made available, which is why we divided it into a team. We are returning it quickly to society. We already have a scientific article written about thrombosis and another one is coming out about the technique we use. We are producing knowledge for other doctors and scientists, spreading what is happening. We think that 40 or 50 cases will arrive quickly; we will have patients of various age groups, with comorbidities and different length of stay to understand what happens over the length of stay, how this disease evolves. Understand why some people die with a few days, others die with more days.

