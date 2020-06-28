Herd immunity could be achieved sooner than previously thought. It is what establishes, for guidance and nuances, a research carried out between the universities of Nottingham (United Kingdom) and Stockholm (Sweden) published in the journal Science.

Using a model that classifies each person according to their age and social activity, the researchers have reached a conclusion, in no way irrefutable, that 43% of the infected population could be enough, instead of 60% referenced during these pandemic months.

What is herd immunity

Herd immunity is a term that refers to a stage in which there is already such a high percentage of a population that has been infected with the same infectious disease that the chain of transmission is cut or is reduced to controllable levels, since the pathogen on duty, in this case the coronavirus, has far fewer guests to stay.

“By adopting this new mathematical approach to estimate the herd’s immunity level, we found that it could be reduced to 43% and that this reduction is primarily due to activity level rather than age structure. The more socially active individuals are the more prone to become infected than those less socially active, and they are also more likely to infect people if they become infected. Consequently, the herd’s level of immunity is lower when immunity is caused by the spread of disease than when immunity comes from vaccination. “ says Professor Frank Ball of the University of Nottingham.

“Our findings have potential consequences for the current COVID-19 pandemic and the release of the blockade, and suggests that individual variation (for example, in the level of activity) is an important characteristic to include in the models that guide policies, “Ball adds.