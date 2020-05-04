The Minister of Culture, architect Eduardo Selman, recommended to the Government a list of 666 artists and cultural managers so that they are benefited with aid programs for those affected by the state of emergency that the country has been experiencing since March 19 of this year . This was confirmed by the ministry in a statement.

According to the information, the inventory of assistance applicants was prepared by the General Director of Fine Arts, Félix Germán, and the director of the Museum of Modern Art, María Elena Ditrén, who handed it over to the Ministry of Culture.

Minister Eduardo Selman immediately forwarded the list of applicants to the Minister of the Presidency, architect Gustavo Montalvo, who coordinates the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19.

The letter addressed to Gustavo Montalvo, dated April 29, contains the names and ID numbers of each applicant, the Communications Directorate of the Ministry of Culture reported on Sunday, May 3.

The list includes artists from different disciplines, musicians and cultural managers.

After the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, decreed a state of emergency, and measures of social distancing were issued, Minister Eduardo Selman was interested in receiving the aid of the country’s artists and cultural managers, who required it. state.

For these purposes, he commissioned the Director General of Fine Arts, Félix Germán, and the director of the Museum of Modern Art, María Elena Ditrén, as those responsible for receiving aid applications and presenting them to the Ministry of Culture.

In the midst of the crisis caused by COVID-19, the Government has created two assistance programs for citizens. One of them is the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE), to benefit employees whose companies have had to close due to the state of emergency and the so-called Stay at Home, which benefits vulnerable families due to their low incomes.

