Last Sunday a boat reached the coast of Fuerteventura from El Aaiún. In her 39 people were traveling and 14 positives have been detected as it has released Health. Sources of the Ministry have confirmed to Cadena Ser that among those affected is one under 17 years old, while the rest are asymptomatic and have not been hospitalized.

This finding is fruit of the strategy of the Canary Islands Government, performing coronavirus testing of all rescued immigrants. Until now, this control has revealed sporadic infections, of one or two individuals per boat, despite the fact that They usually sail with 25 or 30 people.

📽️ @avtorresp stresses that we are moving towards a consensual solution to carry out the test upon arrival in #Canarias: “The meeting with @sanidadgob was productive, with the agreement that next Thursday our protocol for the reinforcement of airports “pic.twitter.com/HzOmD9VGQ4 – GobCan Presidency (@PresiCan) June 16, 2020

No scaremongering

On June 9, the Minister of Health, Julio Pérez, appeared in the Parliament of the Canary Islands and requested avoid the alarmism regarding the risk of spreading the disease that the arrival of boats can suppose. In addition, he also recalled that the mandatory quarantine that the Government imposed on foreigners arriving in Spain it was also being applied in these cases.

In the past few weeks, the “Cheese Ship”, which is owned by the Fuerteventura Cabildo, has been used as space to house immigrants to spend the 14-day quarantine.

Other positives

The first positive case was diagnosed on June 5. It was an immigrant who traveled in a boat that carried 59 people on board bound for the port of Gran Tarajal. The lack of reception spaces has led organizations like Modern Christian Mission to affirm that the situation was “on the edge” and asked the central government “for a greater commitment”.

Review of the present

The situation has led to Blas Acosta, President of the Cabildo de Fuerteventura, to convene this Thursday a press conference to offer details about the latest infection data after the island took several weeks without any active case and just when they are about to start receiving tourists in their territory.

Previously, Acosta had shown his discomfort with the Executive due to the situation of the immigrants who have arrived on the island and even has requested the reopening of the El Matorral Foreigners Internment Center (CIE), which has been closed for several years.