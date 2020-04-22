The new coronavirus has the potential to invade the central nervous system and cause encephalitis and myelitis. This process has already been documented in studies with animal models and seems to occur through nerves such as the trigeminal and olfactory nerve, according to the professor at the Department of Neuroscience and Behavioral Sciences at the University of São Paulo (USP) Ribeirão Preto Medical School , Octávio Marques Pontes Neto. Researchers also warn of the possibility of neurological problems in the medium and long term.

“Studies show that this type of virus can invade and migrate through the neuron and can induce confusion in the immune system,” he explains. “There are cases of hemorrhagic necrotizing myeloencephalitis in the brain among those infected by the virus”, says the professor. “We still don’t know exactly whether Sars-Cov-2 (the new coronavirus) acts directly, whether its presence is a trigger for immune diseases or a coincidence with other diseases.”

According to the doctor, it is becoming increasingly clear that covid-19 does not only attack the respiratory system, causing hypoxemia – shortness of breath. “There are already studies that show that in the most severe cases there are up to 5% of strokes and other types of strokes”, he argued. “Anosmia, which is the loss of smell and taste, is one of the most common symptoms and results from the infection of the olfactory nerve”, points out Pontes Neto.

There is also scientific documentation of the occurrence of the antiphospholipid antibody syndrome (SAAF), an autoimmune disorder that attacks the venous and arterial vascular walls, as well as a reason for warning in cases of complications in hypertension. “We have a controversy that involves receptors in cells, the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE), used by the virus to access the interior of the cell,” he explains. This receptor is the target of a class of drugs to control hypertension. “There are indications of suspension of drugs in this class for hypertensive patients, but there are also indications that the suspension of the drug may cause the effect of accumulating receptors and, with this, facilitate the entry of the virus into the cell”, he adds.

One of the researchers’ reasoning, according to the scientist, suggests the hypothesis of less occurrence of the disease in children precisely because they have low concentration of this receptor. “It seems that this is why children are more protected.” According to him, the most serious for patients with pre-existing diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, in fact, is lack of control. “The important thing is not to have hypertension or uncontrolled diabetes,” he said.

According to Pontes Neto, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in the last days on a patient with covid-19 highlights the occurrence of stroke and multiple strokes throughout the patient’s body, in addition to seizures and complications associated with the development of SAAF. This syndrome can cause other complications of the circulatory system, such as thrombosis. It affects patients with another chronic disease, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), in addition to rheumatological conditions. “As the pandemic progresses, science knows more details about the complications of the disease and its impact on patients’ comorbidities.”

