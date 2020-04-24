The health crisis due to coronavirus pandemic He has shown another facet of professional soccer players: collaborators with solidarity causes, ready to answer questions from fans. An opportunity to “humanize the stars”, according to expert Javier Martínez.

«Our new idols are the toilets, the police, the people who take care of us. I think it is a great opportunity for a humanization of the stars to take place, for the players, most of whom are fantastic boys, to be closer to the people. ” The current adviser to the English Manchester City and former executive of Atlético de Madrid and Disney explained to Efe.

Martínez has spent two decades working on the experience of sports and entertainment fans, two fields increasingly linked and in which the impact of the covid-19 is particularly important, especially for the sports industry, which has lost competitions in direct by the pandemic.

“Competitions are the raw material with which the passion of the fan is nurtured, without them it is highly conditioned,” said the analyst.

In the absence of matches, Clubs are turning to social media, transferring their passion for their club to territories such as ‘eSports’ with competitions with soccer simulators such as FIFA20 and Pro Evolution Soccer.

Times to reinvent yourself

In this strategy, players take on an increasingly relevant role in communication with fans, which was previously “very restricted” and which the expert considers may be an opportunity for clubs and footballers.

“I see this as a great opportunity to reinvent the idol paradigm,” said Martínez, who believes that have footballers closer to the public, now through social media, It can help clubs to work on values ​​such as community membership, generosity or solidarity.

A section in which footballers will have to take an example, from their point of view, of the American NBA basketball players. “They assume as stars that they have to do a number of activities with the sponsors or with the fans of the city. This is not the case here », he recalled.

And he gave as an example to the Belgian team that was the brilliant third of the 2018 Russia World Cup: in a country little linked to his team, the identification of the population was worked with the team led by the Spanish Roberto Martínez and the ‘Red Devils’ responded in the field reaching the semifinals. They were received in their country as if they had won the tournament.

«One of the great vectors with which affinity with the fans was generated was through the players: a footballer approached the home of the fan who had won a contest to present him with the shirt. That is a way of bringing people closer to the players, and now there is an opportunity, “said the expert.

Technology to cope with the lack of public

An opportunity within the sea of ​​questions facing the sports industry, which starts with knowing when you can compete again, probably without an audience, which will lead to new challenges in which technology will be very present.

“All those technologies that were previously an addition to broadcasting, such as three-dimensional replays or 360-degree vision, are now going to be important. That will lead to adapting the stadiums, “said Martinez.

When the fields can be reopened to the public, either with all the capacity or with a part, other technological advances will have to be developed, such as payment without contact or through the mobile, or accesses without using lathes, in addition to security.

“The good thing is that when resources are lacking, talent and creativity tend to explode,” said Martínez, who considered that this period of confinement will reinforce trends such as that of valuing experience more than object or concern for sustainability, as well as that It will give “an emotional plus” to the physical reunion between people, also fans with their clubs. “It will make us look at what really matters and what deserves to be celebrated,” he said.

.