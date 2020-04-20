Today rules. For several weeks, we have been going for almost months, there is a common denominator in conversations WhatsApp, at work meetings or in talks with those who share home. That bug that it is forcing us to change our daily routines, that the economy will change during this decade and that is showing us a new world where social distancing and technology will have a lot to say in the coming years.

That in we have brought work homeThose who are thus spending part of their days of confinement, only reflects the fact that I will tell you next. We have relaxed security measures when managing files and confidential information, since our computers and connections are usually less secure than those found in companies. Fortunately, the FBI, which we have talked about here on more than one occasion, is attentive to the digital world.

Broadband for hackers

Recently, thanks to the information that we have been able to find in the American media The Hill, we have been able to read about how the FBI ensures that crimes committed online are gradually increasing, as confinement continues its required course. Tonya Ugoretz, one of the heads of the FBI’s Cyber ​​Division, has confirmed that the complaints reported by IC3, Internet Crime Complaint Center, or Internet Crime Claims Center, they have multiplied by four, going from 1,000 complaints a day, in the days before COVID-19, to almost reaching 4,000 a day. In statements to the aforementioned newspaper, Tonya assures that:

We have increased online vulnerabilities and increased the interest of the actors who threaten to exploit them. Many of the hackers are from nation states and have a desire to obtain research-related information about COVID-19. Furthermore, the rapid turn towards teleworking has opened up a host of vulnerabilities for hackers to exploit.

We recommend you | Huawei reveals how many cyber attacks it receives each day (and yes, there are hundreds of thousands more than you imagine)

Many are being the objectives and the ways of acting of these criminals of the digital. On this occasion, as a usual operating technique, it seems that emails with malicious content, which we also have on Android, could be one of the main ways to infect computers. Apparently, the World Health Organization or the Department of Health and Human Services have been targeted by these hackers, as well as some hospitals and sectors related to health. Marc Rogers, CEO of cybersecurity software company Okta, ensures than:

While hospitals are deeply vulnerable to any attack, it appears that the coronavirus crisis has brought out a new wave of cyber attacks overall. We have seen cybercrime spikes in major events, like the Olympics or natural disasters, because criminals are privy to any issue that causes uncertainty. We were not prepared for Cyber ​​World War, which is almost exactly what we are facing today.

Follow Andro4all