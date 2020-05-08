Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph branded this Thursday as “misunderstanding” recent statements by Dominican Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, who asked the international community to help Haiti to avoid a “major catastrophe” in that country due to to the coronavirus.

The Haitian foreign minister said that his government is carrying out a “very transparent” management regarding the COVID-19 crisis.

“There is misunderstanding on the part of the Dominican Republic. We must address it, we must clarify it. It is extremely important to harmonize our relations, because we share the same island,” said the Haitian senior official in an interview broadcast by Radio Kiskeya.

Joseph revealed that he has already met virtually with his Dominican counterpart, Miguel Vargas Maldonado, with whom he has agreed to talk at least twice every month.

He also announced that there is a meeting scheduled for next Tuesday between authorities of the two countries, in which “will be discussed” on the statements of the Dominican Health Minister.

He also stressed that the possibility of holding a meeting between the presidents of the two countries and the respective ministers of Health is being studied.

This Wednesday, Sánchez Cárdenas appealed to international aid in favor of Haiti to avoid a “major catastrophe” due to the coronavirus, which has infected 129 people in that country, of whom 12 have died.

“We appeal again to the international community to provide assistance to Haiti in order to avoid a greater catastrophe in that population” as a result of the pandemic, said the Dominican Minister of Health at a virtual press conference.

Sánchez Cárdenas noted that due to the social and health conditions in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, the cases are likely to be “much more” than has been confirmed so far.

Haiti, added the Dominican minister, “is an important threat to the Dominican Republic from a health point of view,” so the common border and the movement of people “not fit to enter the country must continue to be strengthened.”

Following the statements of the Dominican official, several Haitian personalities said they expected a “vigorous” response from the Haitian government.

This Thursday, Haitian President Jovenel Moise received a first part of the materials and supplies that the country acquired for 18 million dollars to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

At least one of the 12 people killed in Haiti by COVID-19 entered the country from the Dominican Republic. Some Haitian authorities claim that nationals returning to the country from the border nation constitute a danger.

On the other hand, last week Haiti will receive a third group of Haitians deported from the United States, in the midst of the epidemic spreading in this Caribbean country.

