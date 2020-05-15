MADRID, May 15 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has tightened on Thursday the measures taken in the country to stop the advance of the coronavirus pandemic and has decided to “completely close” Guatemala until next Monday.

“For the good of all, we have decided to declare the closure of the country from Friday, Saturday and Sunday; this is an emergency measure in the face of a real threat,” said Giammattei in a message published on his Twitter account.

Giammattei, who has recognized that the new measures are “drastic”, has justified his decision, alluding to the fact that it is due to the interest in “preserving life”, although he has appealed to the population to confirm that there has been a “relaxation” of the country in the context of the pandemic, as he has said in a message addressed to the nation, collected by the local newspaper ‘Prensa Libre’.

Specifically, during the closure, only heavy vehicle transport will be able to circulate to the ports, and only those who deal with food, water, medicine and gas will be allowed to circulate, in addition to basic services such as water, energy, telephone and Internet. People with serious illnesses that require treatment may also circulate.

On the other hand, among the new measures, released on the aforementioned social network by Giammattei, the mobility of individuals is restricted from Monday and may only be circulated, if necessary, between 05:00 and 17:00.

In addition, only pedestrian circulation to shops is allowed from 08:00 to 11:00, and wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. On the other hand, markets can only operate on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 06:00 to 13:00, while supermarkets will only operate on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 09:00 to 16:00. Pharmacies and food delivery services may operate without restriction of hours.

According to the Guatemalan president, if these measures are not applied, Guatemala can triple its cases to register 270 newspapers – now the average is 90 -, something the country “could regret.” Giammattei has insisted that the next few weeks are “critical” to the pandemic and that the decisions taken are not “easy” but they are “necessary”.

Guatemala has registered, up to now, a total of 1,518 cases of coronavirus, while those who died in the Central American country are counted in 29.