MADRID, May 29 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Juan Guaidó’s team, recognized by 60 countries – including Spain – as “president in charge” of Venezuela, has denounced this Friday that the Government of Nicolás Maduro prevents the return of more than 500 Venezuelans who have been stranded in Spain since on March 14 “alleging reasons derived from COVID-19”.

In fact, the Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights and Attention to Victims designated by the National Assembly, Humberto Prado, has filed a complaint with the European Parliament, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, and the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights (IACHR) for violation of Human Rights.

As Prado has explained, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation has authorized three humanitarian flights to repatriate Spaniards stranded in Venezuela and, despite negotiations, Maduro’s “regime” has prevented Madrid on the outward journey- Venezuelans were repatriated to Caracas.

The office of Antonio Ecarri, appointed by Guaidó as its ambassador in Spain, estimates that the number of Venezuelans affected by this measure exceeds a thousand, although only half have organized on social networks, where they explain the precarious situation to which they are being subjected. . Their specific complaints, analyzed by Ecarri’s office, have been sent to international organizations that oversee Human Rights.

Prado has highlighted that these Venezuelans have been forced to remain in Spanish territory indefinitely and with limited resources, becoming highly vulnerable from a social and health point of view.

According to this official, both the IACHR and Bachelet have made it clear that “states have the obligation to keep their borders open to guarantee the repatriation of their nationals, as long as they are their responsibility.” This obligation, he added in a statement, “operates regardless of the legitimate nature or not of the authorities.”

For his part, Ecarri explained that his office has consulted with the Government of Spain in search of solutions, but they have been unsuccessful because the Venezuelan “regime” maintains its refusal to allow them to return.