Coronavirus, God’s punishment for abortion, homosexuality and euthanasia: Bishop of Cuernavaca

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a cry from God humanity in the face of social disorder, abortion, violence, corruption, euthanasia and homosexuality“, Said Ramón Castro Castro, bishop of the Diocese of Cuernavaca, during the last homily with the population before the National Day of Sana Distancia that has begun in Mexico as a preventive measure in the health emergency due to the new coronavirus.

From the Cathedral of Cuernavaca, the hierarch summoned parishioners to reflect on the barriers that the Covid-19 virus has broken, “showing vulnerability regardless of color or social class.”

“Notice how interesting blacks and whites, atheists and with faith, poor and rich, we are all equal, humanity is being detained, whether we want to or not, have money or do not have money. It is interesting how a microscopic virus comes to tell humanity: Hey Hey! You are fragile, you are vulnerable, neither your money nor your power nor your success will help you, Realize who you are! Don’t play God, “he said.

The Bishop of Cuernavaca continued “humanity has wanted to play God and to determine who lives. Look at 2019, 50 million abortions in the world and the human being at ease and proclaiming their pseudo-freedom, those are children of God and we have murdered them and the human being as if nothing.

And he added: “Corruption, violence, theft and we are getting used to this. Euthanasia: I’m tired of suffering from being killed or children who are very serious, parents in Holland and Belgium may decide to kill them. That the children wait to see what gender they want to be, that a boy decides that he wants to be a girl and a girl decides that he wants to be a boy. Ah geez! Surely God says: A To see children where they are going? Moment, moment, they are going into an abyss. ’ He loves us and loves us but he is telling us to take care children“

Castro Castro warned about the economic crisis to come. “The economic situation will be terrible, a crisis is coming, needs are going to multiply. Let’s not forget the poor, we have to show solidarity, a very serious situation is going to come to us, 50 percent of our population lives daily.

Finally, the Bishop of Cuernavaca asked the parishioners to pray for the sick, but he also exhorted them to follow the transmission of religious ceremonies through their social networks, because the masses with the participation of the people will be suspended until the pass the critical phase of Covid-19 coronavirus.

LGBTTTI community asks to stop hate messages

Members of the LGBTTTI community regretted the statements of Bishop Ramón Castro Castro and considered that it is a discriminatory and hate message.

With this message, he incites discrimination and violence against LGBTTTI people and against feminist colleagues. It is regrettable that religious leaders take advantage of the current situation in the country and the state of Morelos, to spread and promote hate speech against certain groups in society, ”said Israel Dirzo, activist and spokesman for the LGBTTTI community, during a statement made at the Victims’ Offering located in the Government Palace – the official seat of the Executive Power.

He considered that hate speech constitutes a threat to democratic values, social stability and peace. “Addressing hate speech does not mean limiting freedom of expression or prohibiting its exercise, but preventing this type of speech from becoming something more dangerous like iincitement to discrimination, hostility, violence, including crimes by homo, lesbo, bi, transphobia ”.

He stressed that in these moments of crisis where “reflection and unity” is required, statements such as those made by the bishop of Cuernavaca, Ramón Castro Castro, “only contribute to disinformation, collective panic, social psychosis and generating an environment of uncertainty and violence.”

Therefore, he launched a call addressed to the hierarch of the Catholic Church:

“We exhort the Bishop Ramón Castro Castro not to use the pulpit to incite hatred, to violence, it is regrettable that these moments that we face a global contingency, instead of calling for unity and solidarity from the pulpit, religious leaders use it to create an environment of violence. ”

In addition, he asked the Morelos government to do the same, go to Castro Castro to stop such declarations that undermine the social cohesion and human rights of people.

He announced that they will initiate a legal process against the Bishop of Cuernavaca. “As sexual diversity We are going to file the necessary complaints before the corresponding instances for the statements of Bishop Ramón Casto Castro“