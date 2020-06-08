Even if you get a vaccine for Covid-19, it will still be a long way from reaching everyone. These are the challenges. More and more laboratories are making important strides to obtain a vaccine against the new coronavirus and it is believed that it could be obtained in record time. Read Coronavirus: UN calls for ‘people’s vaccine’, accessible to all

However, specialists consider achieving the vaccine will be only the beginning to end Covid-19, since the next crucial step is to get it to the people. That involves its own difficulties.

Manufacturing and distribution

The manufacture of a vaccine is very complex: special equipment and supplies are needed to keep the ingredients in sterile conditions. The effort to produce the vaccine in the quantity that is required before the Covid-19 will be something never seen.

Although large vaccine factories have emerged in recent years, one such as Johnson & Johnson in the Netherlands would require major adjustments to meet demand. And there the problem does not end.

Now how am I going to distribute it? In what will it be distributed? What do I need to order now to ensure I have the distribution capacity? Small bottles, trucks … “

Gustave F. Perna, General Designated to Manage Distribution in the US, in an interview with The NYT.

Another obstacle that should not be avoided is that of supplements for the application of the vaccine: syringes, disinfecting towels and band-aids will also have to be produced and distributed on a larger scale than usual.

Corruption and hoarding

The desire for a precious and scarce asset can also lead to cases of corruption. Months after the polio vaccine began to be distributed in the United States, a law was passed in Congress to give priority to minors.

However, cases of hoarding, sale at exhorbitant prices on the black market and others were reported. A vaccine maker, for example, planned to first vaccinate its employees to its children, and sent a letter to shareholders promising that their children and grandchildren would have priority.

Global inequality

Under other conditions, the distribution of the vaccine could obey other criteria on the most affected areas and countries, but in the midst of a global pandemic, everyone would compete to obtain the available doses. The poorest countries – which are also generally the least able to have a health system – would lose.

This difference has already impacted before in the course of the pandemic: richer countries were able to offer more companies that manufacture mechanical ventilators, medical supplies and tests to monopolize these resources, to the detriment of other nations. Something similar could happen with this vaccine.

Anti-vaccine conspirationists

Many theories are already running on social networks that link the Covid-19 with 5G antennas, fake miracle drugs, etc. But disinformation could become more dangerous, especially due to the presence of anti-vaccines.

If these conspiracy groups mobilize against the application of the new vaccine, they will become another of the great obstacles to ending Covid-19, since it will be more difficult to achieve the group immunity required for the virus to stop circulating.

Recent measles outbreaks have been linked to the presence of anti-vaccine groups in various parts of the world, so the threat should not be dismissed.

A solution: varied and free

One way to deal with some of these difficulties is by making more than one of the dozens of vaccines being developed useful and freely distributable.

If multiple vaccines prove useful, it would be easier for laboratories to keep up with demand.

“The hope is that all, on some level, will be effective, and that is certainly important because we need more than one,” Emilio Emini, director of the vaccination program for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The UN, the European Union and other organizations have also called for the patents on the new vaccine to be released so that all countries can access it.

“These vaccines have to be a public good. We are not safe until everyone is safe,” Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand.