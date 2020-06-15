DER Touristik and Schauinsland-Reisen, two of the German tour operators that will charter flights between Germany and the Balearic Islands as part of the sanitary corridor between both areas, they have sent their own professionals to see if the safety standards of this plan are met. These inspectors are part of the initial outpost of passengers that has started to arrive at the islands this Monday, one week before the official opening of the runners.

The idea of a tourist corridor between areas little hit Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been planning for several weeks. In Spain, both the Balearic Government like the canary They have taken steps in this regard, but it is the former who, thanks to an agreement with the regional tourism sector and the German tour operators, has succeeded. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about it, and that is why these German companies have sent their professionals to check if the hygienic and sanitary conditions of the Balearic Islands are optimal for the tourism.

A limited arrival of tourists

The sanitary corridor will allow tourism to resume in the Balearic Islands, but will be done in a limited way. When tourists arrive, they will have to have a PCR test to detect if they are infected with coronavirus and remain six hours isolated at your hotel until the results arrive. If it is negative, they will be able to move without problems, although they will be subjected to a permanent sanitary control that will be carried out by the Balearic Executive. The objective is control possible imported cases.

The tourists who are part of the program, whose implementation will coincide with the reopening of the borders with the European Union, must remain at least five nights on the islands, and they will not have to go through quarantine, although they will have to provide their round trip ticket and the hotel where they will be.

The tourism sector of the islands has flipped with this broker. In Mallorca, the main island, there will be four hotels they will be dedicated solely to receiving visitors. In favor of this broker are the figures, since Germany has a total of 6.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the Balearic Islands 5 per 100,000 inhabitants. The island authorities wait for them to arrive a total of 10,900 tourists throughout the plan.