Gerardo Morales carried out the opening of the 159th regular session of the Jujuy LegislatureDue to the special sanitary circumstances derived from the coronavirus pandemic, it was carried out virtually and took place in the Salón de la Bandera. There, the Governor made a series of announcements regarding the fight against Covid-19, among which the reinforcement of controls at the time of entering its territory stood out.

“Everyone who enters will have to take the quick test and must pay its cost”Morales stressed, in the presence of the deputy governor, Carlos Haquim, and the representatives of the blocks that make up the local Legislature, while the rest of the deputies followed the message through official channels and social networks.

“Jujeños continue to enter who were in other places, such as Mendoza and Brazil. The situation is not resolved in Jujuy, and less in the country. We are only buying time to have a medical system with sufficient capacities,” the Governor warned.

Along these lines, he also highlighted the decisions made in the province to cushion the spread of the virus, such as the declaration of a Health Emergency, the creation of the Emergency Operating Committee and the inauguration of a field hospital, which has one hundred workers to attend situations of suspected coronavirus cases. “We have taken action and this is the way. We need to reinforce the concept that we have to stay at home, “he affirmed and insisted that”we are going to start closing the border much more“

“We are preparing for Jujuy to have a capacity of thousands of tests. Whoever enters will pay for it and that fund will go to an account that will be used to buy moreMorales emphasized.

On the other hand, the provincial president referred to the educational situation. In this framework, he maintained that he will prioritize the activities of health, safety and educators, because “teachers will continue teaching.” Anyway, he noted that in the next “two or three months the boys are not going back to school“

It also announced a considerable reduction in the salaries of provincial officials. “For April’s salary we are going to make a provision that the Governor and the Ministers will have a reduction of 40% of the salary and the officials 30% of the salary. It is enough to pay the money for the month of March, for the month of April I do not know if it will be enough for me, ”he warned.

Finally, Morales carried out an analysis of the damages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the countries considered as world power, criticized “his conception of saving the economy” and affirmed that this idea “is a different view than the one we have as a people ” In turn, he appreciated the measures adopted by the national government because “we anticipated and since March 20 we have a mandatory isolation, which was a good measure to lower the contagion curve and to save time ”.

“These 14 days are coming and let’s comply. Jujuy appears with good coronavirus data, but we are hanging on a thread that can be broken at any time, ”he noted in relation to the three cases registered to date in the province. Thus, the Governor called on citizens “to continue demonstrating to ourselves that we are a great people”, as well as “to give this fight that is just beginning” because “today more than ever we have to defend life.”