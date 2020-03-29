Rallies limited to 10 people, first curfew imposed in the state of New Jersey, unprecedented slowdown in metropolitan areas such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles: the United States aligns with the drastic measures taken by certain European countries against the coronavirus.

Witness to the acceleration of measures: President Donald Trump recommended Monday from the White House to limit the rallies to 10 people, against 50 again Sunday, to close schools – already stopped in cities like New York, Washington , Chicago or Los Angeles – to stop going out to bars and restaurants and avoid non-essential travel, against the backdrop of another plunge on Wall Street which fears recession.

These measures were announced after a teleconference with the governors of the American states. The Democratic Governor of New York State, one of the states most affected by the epidemic, had earlier criticized the Republican president for “not giving clear recommendations”. “There is a whole host of measures being taken across the country – it’s chaos,” said Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, the president’s political opponent.

First curfew

While the number of confirmed cases in the United States is approaching 4,300 – including more than 74 deaths – New Jersey, neighbor of New York, was also the first American state to announce a curfew on Monday (after the territory of Porto Rico). “Starting tonight, all non-essential leisure and entertainment businesses and activities will close at 8 p.m.,” said Governor Phil Murphy on his Twitter account. “All non-essential travel (…) is strongly discouraged between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.,” he added.

Many places symbolizing social life have now closed doors. Besides the restaurants and cafes that are closed or about to close, most of the tourist sites are now inaccessible, as are the libraries, gyms, cinemas, nightclubs etc …

Scheduled for early May, the Metropolitan Museum’s gala, New York’s worldly event of the year, has been postponed indefinitely, announced its organizer, the pope of fashion Anna Wintour. In Las Vegas, the casino company MGM, owner of iconic casinos Bellagio and Wynn, has announced their closure until further notice. People everywhere are encouraged to telecommute, but for many small business workers, this is impossible.

Lost wages

If no one ventures to quantify the cost of these unprecedented disruptions, many are worried about their jobs, starting with small businesses. Eddi Jones, manager of a shoe polish stand at New York’s Grand Central station, was desperately waiting for customers on Monday. Lacking paid vacation, like many Americans, he calculated that he could last “a month” without pay. One of her employees felt that she could not last more than “a week”. “It’s really scary, we really don’t make any sales today,” said Mostafa Said, 65, owner of one of the countless Manhattan “deli”.

As hospitals across the country explore ways to add additional beds to cope with an influx of patients, and desperately lack masks or respirators, the President has not ruled out involving the military to build facilities temporary. And many people, who have robbed stores to make reservations in recent days, expect even more drastic measures, such as a general containment order, following the example of Italy. “We are not shutting down public transit, we are not shutting down roads, bridges, we are not instituting a curfew or travel restrictions – today,” New York City mayor Bill said on Monday. Blasio. But at any time, it can change. “

Rumors of a curfew for the whole country, forcing all non-essential businesses to close, also circulated, although they were formally denied on Monday by a spokesman for the White House. But everything can change quickly: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases who advises the White House, said Sunday consider a general confinement measure of 14 days, on the Italian model.