The G20 urges institutions like the IMF to help emerging and developing countries cope with the health, economic and social shocks of the coronavirus.

..- The leaders of the 20 most important economies on the planet promised to inject more than 5 trillion dollars into the economy and make a “united front” to limit the effects of the new coronavirus and the risk of recession, in a virtual summit chaired by Riyadh.

The negotiations come amid criticism that the group has been slow to face the consequences of the pandemic, which has left nearly 22,000 dead and forces 3 billion people around the world to remain confined to their homes.

Under the presidency of King Salman of Saudi Arabia, United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and the other G20 leaders joined this emergency meeting via video conference.

Faced with a virus “that knows no borders”, the members of the G20 also called for “solidarity”, “transparency” and cooperation with international institutions to “restore confidence, preserve financial stability and rekindle growth,” according to a statement. joint.

“We are injecting more than 5 trillion dollars into the world economy (…) to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic,” they noted.

According to a Chinese source, of the 5 billion, China, from where the epidemic arose, “communicated” the figure of 344,000 million dollars, mainly in fiscal measures.

During the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the G20 countries to cut their customs duties to signal confidence in the world economy, a thorny issue between Beijing and Washington.

Help the poorest

The 20 most industrialized countries in the world are trying to avoid a recession in their economies, paralyzed by measures to contain the virus.

On Wednesday, the Moody’s financial rating agency estimated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the G20 countries as a whole will contract 0.5% this year, with a 2% drop in the US economy and 2.2% in the eurozone.

“The G20 economies will suffer an unprecedented shock in the first half of the year and will contract throughout the year,” predicts the agency.

Large economies, such as the United States, approved huge support plans, but great concern hangs around the poorest countries, whose health structures cannot face a crisis like the one ahead.

The G20 called in its statement to international institutions, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to “help emerging and developing countries to cope with these health, economic shocks and social of COVID-19 ”.

In his inaugural address, King Salmán emphasized “extending a friendly hand to developing countries (…) allowing them to strengthen their capacities and improve their infrastructures so that they overcome this crisis and its repercussions.”

In that sense, the IMF and the World Bank had asked the G20 leaders on Wednesday to convince countries to postpone the payment of the debt of the poorest nations.

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also asked the G20 to support “countries with low or medium incomes,” particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa.

An “absent” G20

The current division of world leaders stands in contrast to the G20 summits following the 2008 financial crisis, when the group mobilized to help the most vulnerable countries.

“The G20 is absent, unlike 2008,” said Ian Bremmer, president and founder of consulting firm Eurasia.

On Wednesday, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, criticized China for an alleged “intentional disinformation campaign” about the coronavirus, in a remote G7 meeting that ended without a joint statement.

Other countries particularly affected by the pandemic, such as Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland, as well as representatives of the United Nations, the World Bank and the World Health and Trade Organization (WHO) participated in this Thursday’s summit. .

The G20 also includes Argentina, which decreed a two-week confinement, and Mexico and Brazil, which for the time being adopted a less drastic policy against the pandemic.

