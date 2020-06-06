Due to the coronavirus crisis, BuenaVida is not in kiosks. Download it free here

Knowledge about coronavirus The cause of the global pandemic progresses every day, but the science is still far from having a complete picture. In the same way, there is still a lot of ignorance about how to end it. With the vaccine as the maximum hope, administrations and companies are now using methods to avoid contagion. There are some that are more and less effective (or none at all), and all have the same objective: to disinfect all kinds of spaces to ensure the absence of SARS-CoV-2.

There are formulas for streets, hospitals, bars and any other type of enclosure, open or closed, public and private, but they all have the same handicap. For now, there is hardly any bibliography that demonstrates its effectiveness and, on many occasions, the fact that they pose a health risk is added. In addition to spraying with quaternary ammonium derivatives —as recommended by the Ministry of Health— other products with biocidal activity: ozone machines, steam, disinfecting arcs, even ultraviolet rays. They are all on the market, but there are two main doubts about them: Are they really effective? To what extent do they pose a risk to the Health?

“Today there are hardly any efficacy studies to end the coronavirus, so what is being done is to focus on those systems that are effective against viruses, “says Milagros Fernández de Lezeta, general director of the National Association of Pest Control Companies (ANECPLA), an organization that has launched a web page to solve doubts The Ministry of Health has been more expeditious, with the publication of published a list of authorized virucidal products in Spain, a compendium that is updated periodically More than fifty of them have the necessary approval to be marketed for the personal use of any person, the rest are for the exclusive use of professionals and specialized professionals.

According to the Spanish Society of Environmental Health (SESA), products for professional use are more concentrated, which guarantees their effectiveness, but must be applied by qualified personnel, provided with the necessary personal protective equipment. And always in the absence of people. “There are many alternatives that work, so it is not recommended to use others that carry risks,” emphasizes Isabel Marín, president of SESA. Even so, it is normal to come across some of them.

Ozone: known for its danger, not for its effectiveness

Ozone to end the coronavirus has been one of the most publicized agents, and questioned, since the beginning of the lack of confidence. This product has traditionally been used to disinfect liquid media: dissolving in water oxidizes and inactivates a good number of microorganisms with high efficiency. It is used both in swimming pools and for the treatment of wastewater, and even to eliminate flavors and odors, although in front of its numerous advantages there are also disadvantages: it is very corrosive, toxic, its cost is high and, in addition, in low doses it does not completely deactivate some viruses, according to the United States Environmental Agency. And ozone is not on the list of viricides authorized by Health and is not tested against SARS-CoV-2. “We have to wait for its evaluation and approval at the European level to be able to register it as such,” they explain from the Ministry of Health.

While these verifications take place, the Government allows the commercialization of ozone “as long as the corresponding safety measures are respected” and with clear instructions on how to use it, as stated in the Note on the use of biocidal products for disinfection of covid -19. Its use generates risks for human beings and, therefore, cannot be applied in the presence of people or without the appropriate protective equipment. Furthermore, it is dangerous for respiratory health, irritates the skin and causes eye damage, according to the classification inventory of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). “So why use a product that we know is dangerous and we don’t know if it is effective?” They ask from ANECPLA.

“I would not be very sure if I enter a place where ozone is applied continuously,” emphasizes Fernández de Lezeta, who indicates that being “very oxidizing” can make it harmful to computer equipment and other electronic systems. Nor are the smaller machines offered by many companies to disinfect the home recommended. “Either the ozone concentration is so small that it is useless, or it is high and effective, but it could never be used in the presence of people or non-professional personnel with adequate protective equipment,” adds Isabel Marín, maximum person in charge of the SESA.

From false sense of security to environmental aberration

Ozone is also sprayed in so-called disinfection tunnels, under which it is supposed to pass and, supposedly, be cleaned of viruses. In other cases, even dilute bleach or ionized water has been used. The system is simple: like any security arch, the person passes through it and, at that moment, the substance that is supposed to disinfect it is sprayed. In no case is it a good idea. On one side, there is no authorized biocide for misting on people; on the other, it is technically meaningless because, if the person who passes through the arch comes into contact with the virus later on, they could also become infected. “The application technique that is advertised in the so-called disinfecting tunnels can in no way be used on people,” indicates the Ministry of Health. In addition, “improper use of biocides introduces a double risk: possible damage to human health and giving a false sense of security,” added Health. False security causes people to relax and thus increase infection options.

Ozone can cause health problems, and also harm computers and other electronic systems

There are also larger arches for vehicles, such as the one launched in late March by Alozaina, a small municipality in the province of Malaga, but its effectiveness has not been proven. Nor have ideas such as using tractors to disinfect public spaces with bleach, which used to vaporize from buckets in which they had previously had plant protection products and pesticides, which ended up on the neighbors with the consequent risk to their health, have not been successful. And it has been sprayed on the beach sand, as they did in Zahara de los Atunes to try to disinfect it. “It is an environmental aberration,” explained Daniel Sánchez Román, delegate for Sustainable Development of the Andalusian Government in Cádiz at the time.

The Government does recommend bleach for hygiene at home, but always under specific measures: mix 20 milliliters of bleach with 980 of water, and always use the mixture on the day of preparation, since the active disinfectant breaks down over time. It is what they have used in general from the Military Emergency Unit (UME), who also used diluted alcohol. The diluted bleach is also used in doormats that, when stepping on them, impregnate the footwear with that solution and help its disinfection. There are dozens of company advertisements offering them. They are effective and provide more security, but “little necessary”. “There is very little probability that the virus passes from the ground to a shoe, then an aerosol is generated and there is a risk of contaminating another person,” says Isabel Marín, who does admit that if someone feels safer using it … nor is it counterproductive.

Steam, HEPA filters and UV light: is there something good about them?

An image that has become common in fashion stores is that of store staff applying steam to clothing as a disinfecting measure. This gesture is also questioned because, if the tissue in question had the virus, with the vaporization it would spread throughout the environment, so it could be inhaled. Not only that, any object that had been effectively disinfected would become contaminated with viruses expelled from clothing, and would have to start from scratch again. Therefore, the best option is that the garments, once a customer has tried them and does not purchase them, they will pass a quarantine of 48 hours. It is what small shops and large fashion chains are doing to give more security to their customers.

What should not give any security are the ultraviolet light lamps. “This does not eliminate the virus in 5 seconds. This is a scam that also puts health at risk by offering a false sense of security,” said Marían García (@boticariagarcia) on Twitter in early May. So, a video recounted the benefits of ultraviolet lamps to end the coronavirus. It is true that type C ultraviolet light is effective against viruses, but only over short distances and used by specialized personnel, because it is dangerous for humans, so much so that if the ozone layer did not prevent it from reaching the earth, it would produce a true apocalypse.

Currently, what is artificially generated is being used to clean hospital spaces as a complement to disinfection. Also to disinfect buses and subway cars in China and the United States, but always when the cars are empty. The machinery is operated by remote control or with protective suits because they pose a risk to people. “Further studies on exposure to UV-C under normal conditions are necessary., as well as on long-term exposure and health effects, “stresses a report by the European Commission.

“More studies are needed on UV-C exposure under normal conditions,” stresses a report by the European Commission

The small lamps offered in the market are not very useful and dangerous, according to Milagros Fernández de Lezeta. “In addition, there are those who offer them to hang on the ceiling because, supposedly, they disinfect the entire room. But this is not the case: radiation affects perpendicularly, it does not expand like a gas”, indicates the general director of ANECPLA about a product It can also damage eyes, skin or our DNA, as indicated by a study by the European Commission. The World Health Organization (WHO) insists that they should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of the skin, because they can cause irritation. “I hope that those who sell all these little useful products do so out of ignorance or ignorance and not to do business,” emphasizes Fernández de Lezeta.

Another method that has been most widely used is HEPA filters, those who use planes to catch the vast majority of bacteria, fungi and viruses a minimum of 0.3 microns – through a dense maya of fibers – while circulating the cabin air, which is renewed every few minutes during flights. It is the defense that the airlines have used against the images of the planes without a safety distance between people that caused alarm a few weeks ago. However, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) itself has said that the filters “alone cannot guarantee health”. Those same filters are now offered in home purifiers that “can be an aid to remove pollen or dust particles in houses where people with allergies or asthma live,” say the OCU, but they do not kill the coronavirus because of its size. it is 0.1 micron. “At home they are not necessary. It is more useful to open the windows for a few minutes and ventilate the house2, they underline at SESA.

So what are the best measures for an establishment? “Basically, those that are said from the beginning,” says Isabel Marín, who lists them: physical distance and, therefore, capacity control in establishments; hand washing (“everyone should have a gel in their pocket and use it a lot”); frequent natural ventilation and use of masks. “And if we want to combine disinfection with cleaning, bleach diluted, “adds Marín. Faced with great disinfecting methods, science says that it is safer to perform those simple gestures that are more useful and much less risk for people. Caution, hygiene, ventilation, distance and routine disinfection at home. Also simple things like wearing a mask or washing our hands frequently with hydroalcoholic gel or soap and water, as indicated by the WHO The simplest is the most useful while the virus is still there.

