The video game sector is exploding and year after year it does not stop throwing better figures. In Spain, according to the latest 2018 study by the Spanish Video Game Association, it billed 1,530 million euros and had an impact on the economy of 3,577 million euros. In many houses they are the preferred leisure; and not just from teenagers. With the quarantine imposed by the coronavirus crisis, this activity has soared 271%, according to data from Telefónica and the industry has taken advantage of offering a good handful of titles for free. And it is not all teleworking or being for digital reeds.

Essential to be a ser gamer ’

The list of video games branded as essential to be a gamer of the 21st century would be almost inexhaustible. The variety of styles, such as strategy, team games or shooters, makes it difficult to have an infallible decalogue. However, there are a number of them, available for almost every platform, that have made millions and millions of players worldwide legion. League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike, APEX Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone represent a quintessential, especially recent, part of this world of fun and competition. Playing one is almost mandatory to consider yourself a gamer. Seclusion at home due to the pandemic represents an ideal moment to download some for free and take hours and hours.

The moment to recover nostalgia

For those who stayed in the arcade era, even if they were lucky enough not to have to leave home and have an Atari, Spectrum, or Amstrad, video games have transformed like never imagined. Graphics, gameplay, production, storylines … But nostalgia works in its favor. They do not have to worry about these decades away from the industry. Titles as classic as Pac-Man, Pong, Tetris, Sonic, Street Fighter and Super Mario Bros are both within reach of a click and a visit to any of the mobile stores. Even for those who want to recall the magic of those times, remote control, they can buy consoles such as the Mega Drive, the Play Station and the Super Nintendo (NES), which Sega, Sony and Nintendo have reissued respectively.

The offers of the platforms for the coronavirus

With the increase of two more weeks of confinement, the platforms finalize different offers so that the consumption of video games increases even more. They will be leaving as the days go by, although they have already announced some very attractive ones. In the case of PlayStation, several installments of the Destiny 2 saga, PES 2020 Lite, Dauntless and Path of Exile are available to all audiences. If we continue with the consoles, Nintendo Switch has opted for titles such as Super Kirby Clash, Pokémon Quest, Warframe, Fallout Shelter and Tetris 99. Xbox, meanwhile, has Gwent, Warface, Too Human, Puzzle RPG and the Game Pass itself , which has been lowered to one euro during the first month, allowing access to a hundred recently published games.

Steam, the platform that almost monopolizes the offer for computers, tends to lower prices throughout the year; and it has not missed the opportunity caused by the coronavirus. Half-Life, Drawful 2 and Life is Strange will endure for free download throughout the quarantine. It is advisable to check your store almost daily, because many games appear at zero cost overnight. Outside of here, Epic Games wants to liven up seclusion with The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs and Origin with a good batch of offers above 50%, although it has not yet been encouraged to give anything to gamers.

Get more out of your ‘smartphone’

If you have just discovered your gamer spirit, but you only have a smartphone, it is best to start with Candy Crush Saga, Fruit Ninja and Angry Birds – of which you will have more than enough levels to combat boredom. Three proper names that have entertained countless users, like Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, Hearthstone and Brawl Stars. All the variety hidden in mobile stores is beyond reach, but to be up to date, Riot Games has just launched the mobile version of Teamfight Tactics (TFT) —also available for computers. A kind of eight-player chess game whose pieces are the champions of League of Legends. Previously, Playerunknown’s Battleground’s (PUBG) had already landed on this support, so it is not enough to hide that I do not have a console or a PC.

Feel like a ‘pro’

Electronic sports are gaining more and more followers. In the last final of the League of Legends World Cup, in November 2019, the accumulated global audience between the different platforms exceeded 75 million viewers. Given these data, many fans want to make the leap from entertainment to professionalism. If in this confinement you want to feel like the best, there are a few titles, some already mentioned, that are to blame for moving real masses in this competitive environment. League of Legends, Counter Strike and Dota 2 are among the best known, although it would not be convenient to forget Starcraft II and Heroes of Storm either.

To sit with the family

Board games have always accompanied countless good family moments. This situation can be transferred to a screen with an infinity of video games, which look like Geyper’s Reunited Games. From replicas like Parcheesi, Monopoly and Time’s Up to others like Apalabrados, Triviados, Pinturillo and SingStar. The variety depends on the personal tastes and the device they prefer to overcome the tedium. If this were not enough, there is always the option of acquiring the latest releases most awaited by players. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, for the Nintendo Switch, would represent a good example. Now all that remains is to press the on and get lost in the vastness of this world.

