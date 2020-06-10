The French Government has announced that it will not prolong the state of sanitary emergency decreed due to the coronavirus pandemic, reason why the country chaired by Emmanuel Macron will advance to its “new normal” on July 10. However, during a four-month transition period, movement restrictions may apply to citizens and businesses.

“The sanitary conditions are extremely different from those we knew in March or even in May and lead the Government to allow the end of the state of sanitary emergency”, said the spokeswoman for the Executive, Sibeth Ndiaye, after the meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Wednesday.

The French Government decreed a state of emergency on March 23 with the aim of stopping the expansion of COVID-19. The authorities of this country now consider the disease to be controlled, which to date has left a total of 29,319 fatalities, although they warn that it is “not expired”, so it will maintain some restrictions for several months.

In this way, and as specified by the . agency, the French Executive could regulate the movements of citizens, access to means of transport (where the use of masks will continue to be mandatory), public meetings or decide on the opening of establishments such as discotheques.

23 deaths recorded in the last day

The French Ministry of Health has reported that on the last day there have been 23 deaths due to coronavirus in the country’s hospitals, although the update of the residency data is pending, which will take place on June 16. This figure raises the total number of deaths to the 29,319 previously mentioned.

Regarding the number of infections, France accumulates 155,136 confirmed cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, after accounting for 545 more. Hospitalizations continue to drop and at the moment there are 11,678 people admitted, 933 of them are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).