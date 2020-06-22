France fears that an outbreak around Paris will start in the coming days. The reason is none other than celebration of the Music Festival this Sunday through the streets of the capital that has left images of Thousands of young people gathered in parks without taking into account the sanitary measures established to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus. The safety distance was not kept, no masks were used, prioritizing fun over prevention.

These parties have unleashed critics of many French citizens, especially on social media, which They fear the consequences that may come in the coming days in the form of new infections. Fear of a second wave of positives exists in all countries and these massive concentrations may not help, as has been seen in outbreaks in Spain and in the world.

Particularly criticized has been the party held on the banks of the Saint Martin channel, where the celebration did not end until a downpour forced the young people to take shelter. The images speak for themselves. No mask, absence of safety distance, dances and fun around the 39th edition of the Music Festival which is organized annually on the streets of the capital.

The party was authorized by the City Council

Although gatherings of more than ten people in public places are legally prohibited, the Paris City Council had authorized the event and had even encouraged the French to celebrate this day, who gave free rein to the fun.

The Music Festival occurs when France is in full de-escalation. This Monday they will be able to reopen cinemas, casinos and hotels on vacation and collective sports activities can be resumed with the appropriate sanitary measures. So far, the European country has 160,377 infected and 29,640 deceased. In recent days, the number of daily cases is low, always below 1,000 and days even less than 300 positive. It remains to be seen how the Paris party affects.