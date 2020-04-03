Tottenham South Korean Son Heung-Min will take advantage of the break in the Premier League to conclude the compulsory military service in his country. The footballer had received a government permit not to perform full military service – 21 months – by winning the Asian Games gold medal in 2018, but was yet to complete four weeks of military service before the end of the year.

As established by law in South Korea, a mandatory 21-month military service must be performed before the age of 28. Son was granted an exemption thanks to the achievement in 2018 of the gold medal in the Asian Games, however, he still has to make un shorter military service, one month, which must be done now.

Son received permission to return to Seoul after the Premier League was paralyzed by the coronavirus and, according to the English press, the Tottenham star will take advantage of this break to fulfill his obligations in his country, instead of at the end of the season. Before joining military service, Son must complete the 14-day quarantine when traveling from the UK. It is the second time he has seen himself in this situation, because after having surgery in Korea in February, he also opted for voluntary isolation upon returning to London.

On April 20 the footballer will be part of the training in a camp of the Marine Corps on Jeju Island, where he will spend the next four weeks and then he can return to the UK. The Premier is paralyzed until April 30, although the suspension is expected to be extended under the circumstances. According to a joint statement by the FA, Premier League, EFL and footballers’ association, they are “committed to playing again, but only when it is safe to do so.”