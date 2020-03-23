Coronavirus forces postponement of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Mar 23 (.) – Azerbaijan postponed its Formula One Grand Prix on June 7 on Monday, leaving the category with a major headache to reschedule races after the cancellation of the first eight races of the season.

What would have been a record-breaking season of 22 races has already lost two, including the May Monaco Grand Prix, which will not appear on the show for the first time since 1954.

The Australian Grand Prix, which was due to open the season on March 15, was also canceled, while races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands and Spain were postponed with no proposed alternative dates and more evidence is in doubt.

Organizers of the race in Baku said in a statement that the decision to postpone was “a direct result of the current global pandemic of COVID-19 and has been entirely based on expert guidance provided by the relevant authorities.”

They added that they hope to announce a new race date and that all tickets will remain valid.

The preparation of the urban circuit, which requires the installation of fences and extensive safety barriers among other works, would have had to start soon.

The next race that still stands is the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 14, but that also seems uncertain due to the pandemic, just like France on June 28.

