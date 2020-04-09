The calendar of ONE Championship continues to be affected by the spread of the coronavirus.

After postponing its remaining events in March, the Asian promotion has announced that it will not hold any in April either. Not behind closed doors.

With more than 250,000 cases, Asia is one of the continents most affected by the virus, and that is why the two events that the organization had planned in Singapore for April 17 and 24 have been postponed indefinitely.

“Unfortunately ONE Championship has had to postpone its events behind closed doors until April due to new restrictions by COVID-19”, announcement Chatri Sityodtong through their social networks. “To extinguish the recent growth of the coronavirus, the Singapore government has wisely ordered a partial shutdown in the country, effective tomorrow (April 7), with only essential services allowed to operate.”

The next two ONE events will be held during the first week of May, but it is not yet known how determined the promotion will be towards them.