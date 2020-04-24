Muslims around the world began the month of Ramadan fasting and prayer on Friday in the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which will deprive them of family gatherings and prayers in mosques, although some countries decided not to apply these measures.

This year, Ramadan will be particularly difficult and sad for many faithful in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Because of the pandemic, widespread rules have been imposed that force mosques to close their doors. At nightfall, the ‘iftar’, the break from fasting with a festive and family meal, should also be celebrated in a much more intimate and less joyous way.

In Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country, where Ramadan generates widespread enthusiasm, religious organizations have asked the faithful to stay at home.

“This Ramadan is very different, basically because it is not a holiday,” summarized Fitria Famela, an Indonesian housewife. “I am disappointed that I cannot go to the mosque, but what can we do? The world is different now,” she said.

However, some religious leaders in Asia – where nearly a billion Muslims live – have refused to adopt rules that can prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The leading Islamic organization in the conservative Indonesian province of Aceh publicly opposed the national guidelines for staying home.

Thus, several thousand faithful attended evening prayers on Thursday at the largest mosque in the region’s capital, Banda Aceh, although the crowds were smaller than usual.

“I am not worried because I am wearing a mask and I keep my distance,” said Cut Fitrah Riskiah, one of the participants.

The threat posed by mass religious gatherings has been evident in recent weeks, when several outbreaks of infection related to major religious events held in Malaysia, Pakistan and India were detected.

For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for certain common practices in Ramadan to be suspended or otherwise celebrated, in order to limit the risks of the pandemic spreading.

But for example in Bangladesh the religious authorities have turned a deaf ear to the recommendations of the authorities urging to limit the number of faithful in mosques. From Pakistan images of crowded mosques have arrived before the month of Ramadan, with worshipers sitting next to each other, without respecting any distance.

On the other side of the coin, Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, the main Islamic authority in the conservative Malaysian state of Kelantan, has decided to set aside public prayers and family meals, even if this means in his case not seeing his six children and 18 grandchildren.

“This is the first time in my life that I cannot go to the mosque,” he told .. “But we must accept it and obey the rules of social distancing to protect our lives,” he added.

Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, has extended strict confinement until mid-May. Mosques, schools and most companies are closed and the police monitor that the rules are respected.

Even the popular bazaars of Ramadan, where Muslims buy desserts they will eat when the fast ends, have been banned. Malaysians can order online, in electronic bazaars, and food is delivered to their homes.

In neighboring Indonesia, where millions of people travel to their towns and villages when Ramadan ends, the government has banned these movements.

Erik Febrian, who lives in Jakarta, relies, like many other Indonesians, on his computer and a good internet connection to stay in touch with his family, who lives outside the capital.

“Thanks to this I can call my parents on video every day during Ramadan,” he said. “And so I can also monitor how they are,” he says.