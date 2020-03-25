The coronavirus has completely stopped the sport. Some have been caught in the middle of the season and others, like MotoGP, have been caught about to start it. The organization led by Dorna has before it a strange as well as complicated situation, which it forces him to have to reinvent himself to be able to square all the races. From the organizing company of the World Cup they anticipated to preserve the health of the drivers and canceled the Qatar GP, the first of the season.

However, after Qatar, the next three would be postponed (Thailand, Americas and Argentina). The idea of ​​Carmelo Ezpeleta, President of Dorna, is to be able to compete in all races because failure to do so would incur major financial losses related to the sponsors and bonuses of each grand prize. For the moment it has been decided to extend the end of the championship on November 15, which should end on 29 of the same month.

Despite the expansion, the final stretch of the season will be very tight, with two grueling blocks of three runs in three weeks each. They will only have a weekend of rest between one and the other. “Physically, we can bear it all, but mentally it will be a challenge for everyone,” said Spaniard Joan Mir, Suzuki rider. A challenge that the pilots will have to face after a difficult year.

At the moment only the first four grand prizes have been suspended, while those in May (Spain, France and Italy) remain. Although they are not disputed on the dates scheduled from the beginning, since are considering moving them to the summer vacation period (July 13 to August 2) if necessary. Also on the table is the option to extend the season even further within the limits allowed by logistics, time zones and weather.

“The closed door is unsustainable”

“The closed door, economically, is unsustainable. We need the box office proceeds. If the schedule shrinks, it will be necessary to negotiate with our sponsors and our suppliers, because we would lose income, even if the trips cost us cheaper », assures . Johan Stigefelt, director of the SRT team, Yamaha’s satellite in MotoGP.

The delay in the start of the championship has affected the teams financially, but it also affects them in a sporting way since they will not be able to improve their engines during the course of the year as the term for developing the bikes has not been extended. “For reasons of equality and justice”, organizers, Builders and teams agreed Monday that “an homologation be done remotely and digitally as soon as possible.”

The truth is that this mandatory stoppage due to the coronavirus can have consequences for the 2021 campaign, since in case the season gets longer, it would leave the teams without much margin to prepare the improvements to the bikes of the next year. Although the reduction of races in the calendar of the following course could be a way to reduce costs, as some teams explain.