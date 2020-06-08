The game’s next Fan Fest will be held in the United States, but will have to wait until 2021.

Despite being held next November in San Diego, United States, Square Enix has made the decision to cancel the Final Fantasy XIV Online Fan Fest – Heavensward, the community’s largest in-person event of the successful Japanese MMORPG. The reason is the current health crisis caused by the coronavirus, and the impossibility of the company to guarantee the health and safety of the assistants, workers and artists has motivated them to make the decision.

In a letter signed by the game’s director and producer, Naoki Yoshida, explained that “we have received inquiries from many concerned players, concerned about how the new coronavirus will impact the North American Fan Fest, which was scheduled to take place in San Diego in half a year, but after much deliberation we have made the difficult decision to cancel it, “he confirmed,” although we have moved forward with various arrangements for adapt to the pandemic As it unfolds, we ultimately feel that we cannot guarantee the health and safety of the attendees, artists, or company staff members who will be present at the event. Therefore, with great regret we come to this conclusion, and I offer my sincere apologies to all those who hoped to enjoy the party“

What Yoshida himself has confirmed is that North American players will be able to enjoy the event next year. No date or venue yet, but the next Fan Fest will be held in the United States in the first half of 2021 unless changes are made. S warns that, under the circumstances, “in complying with the safety guidelines and requirements set by national and local governments, future events are likely to experience a number of restrictions,” but Square Enix already working on a plan B.

“Not only are we exploring a physical event, but we are also looking for alternative ways to carry out the event digitally. We will share news of our progress as things start to take shape, so stay tuned for more information, “the developer signed. No decision has yet been made on the Japan and Europe Fan Fest, scheduled for December 2020 and February 2021, respectively, but a decision is likely to be made in the coming weeks.

The announcement has also served to explain that the team works at a 85-90% of its usual capacities, and patch 5.3, originally scheduled for June 16, is expected to end up in the game. a month later. New details about it are expected to be offered in the coming days. Yoshida has been in the news recently as it became known that not the director from Final Fantasy XVI despite his exalted work with A Realm Reborn.

