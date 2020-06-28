The governments of the European Union finally failed to arrive this Saturday at an agreement on non-EU countries to those who will open the borders from next Wednesday, July 1. At the moment it has not been possible to establish a definitive list, although it has been announced. an initial group of 15 countries whose nationals will be able to travel to Europe from July 1 and a exclusion criteria based on the epidemiological situation. This has caused countries like the United States, Russia or Brazil to stay momentarily out.

Countries will continue working to establish this classification, and once they do, it will be reviewed periodically, probably every two weeks, to align it with the health situation. The established criteria by the authorities to choose who can enter and who is not the number of positives per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days.

The countries that will be able to enter

The European Union has approved a list of 15 countries for which the borders are open from Wednesday. Is about Algeria, Australia, Canada, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, Georgia and China, although the latter case is subject to reciprocitythat is, that the Asian giant allows Europeans to travel there. The United Kingdom, which approved this Saturday the withdrawal of its quarantine from July 6, is considered part of the European Union for this matter.

Countries that will not be able to enter

This group is for now widely majority, and brings together countries that are in Europe, such as an important part of the western Balkans, despite the fact that the European Commission asked to be included in the definitive list, and others that are in Latin America and Africa.

The five countries with more than 120 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Armenia are left out. So do the United States, Russia, South Africa, Honduras, Bolivia or the Dominican Republic, all with between 60 and 119 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

With between 20 and 59 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the entry of nationals of Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Turkey and Pakistan is prohibited, as well as Cuba, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Japan or Canada, with less than 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, more or less the same levels of contagion as in the European Union.