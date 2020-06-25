The star product of the post-pandemic is the mask. This sanitary material has become an indispensable complement in the fashion of the millions of inhabitants of our planet, especially in those countries that have been most affected by the coronavirus.

In Spain, for example, all persons over the age of six are obliged to carry it in public and private places where the interpersonal safety distance cannot be maintained (1.5 meters). Thus, as in means of transport and other areas of high risk of contagion.

What are they and what are they for?

There are many types of masks, including reusable ones, that is, those that can be washed and reused. These models, which are often made in a homemade way, require a filter that prevents particles from passing through when speaking, coughing or sneezing, due to loss of properties when washing it or due to the mask material itself. For it, They include a kind of inside pocket where the filter is inserted.

The most recommended

The mask filter can be composed of materials such as activated carbon and non-woven filter cloth. However, experts point out that the most efficient types are those that are sold in pharmacies and act against P2 and P3 particles (There are 3M brands, one of the most reputable in the mask sector).

Attentive to the specifications

Likewise, they are also sold in packs of several units in large companies such as Amazon, but you have to take a good look at the specifications, since many only act against pollen, dust or contamination. Some fashion and sportswear brands They also sell their reusable masks and filters so they can be changed every time it is used.

The unreliable types

What the health authorities do not recommend is the use of vacuum cleaner filter, coffee filter, baking paper or even some type of gauze or dressing, since they must comply with the UNE-EN 143: 2001 standards.