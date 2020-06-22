One of the products the most demanded since the health crisis broke out have been the masks. Among all the existing classes, the FFP2 has shown shown effectiveness against the virus and it is one of those that is approved for prevent contagion.

Some of its main characteristics are: d3D contour design, clamp function adjustable nose, with soft foam, does not cause fog wearing it with glasses, filters almost 92% of harmful particles that come from abroad and it’s Suitable for all ages.

In order to clean them, it can be done in two ways, although none of them is scientifically tested: with heat application, placing it in the oven at 60-70ºC with some humidity for half an hour; or with alcohol and water, using a sprayer composed of alcohol and water allowing it to dry in the open air.

How to use a mask safely? ❌Do not use it if it is torn, wet or dirty

😷 Don’t just cover your mouth, cover your nose too

😷Don’t wear it too tight

NoDon’t throw it on the ground!

🧼Keep washing your hands frequently # NoLoTiresPorLaBorda pic.twitter.com/UkFRVwSJ14 – Ministry of Health (@sanidadgob) June 22, 2020

KN95

This type of mask protects from everything outside in the environment, such as pollutants, pollen, viruses, or bacteria. Has a filtration capacity equal to or greater than 92%, in addition to being self-filtering. Furthermore, by not having an exhalation valve, protects in both directions.

They are reusable, so they should not be thrown away after a single use. It is estimated that its duration can be 48 hours in a rowHence the recommendation of used on different occasions for several days.

Difference between the two

The main difference is that KN95s are named according to US nomenclature and filter at 95%while the FFP2 follow European regulations and have a capacity of 92%.