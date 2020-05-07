MADRID, May 7 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, has received the green light on Wednesday from the committee of experts working with the Government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic to begin a “progressive reopening”, a day after the The president will be cautious since “the anxiety of some” may “throw overboard all the effort” made so far to contain the disease.

The scope of this new reopening, focused on allowing a return to work and “local activities”, will be known in the coming days when Fernández addresses the issue with the provincial governors, who will have the last word in relation to their territories.

“We gained time and prepared the health system. The quarantine proved to be successful,” said some of the infectious diseases advisers to the government, as the Argentine newspaper ‘La Nación’ has reported.

Although the Olivos committee of experts will insist on continuing to avoid concentrations and activities that involve the gathering and interaction of a large number of people, such as cinemas, cultural, recreational and sports centers, schools and educational centers; in limiting the number of passengers on public transport and in caring for the elderly.

“We have to adapt without losing what we have achieved, that we have a very low number of cases, that we have been successfully administering the pandemic. But that does not mean that we sing victory,” said the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, who has recognized that “productive activity has to start”, but with another type of quarantine.

After almost 50 days of quarantine, the Government of Argentina has confirmed 5,208 new Covid-19 infections after the 188 registered in the last 24 hours, as well as the nine additional deaths, making a total of 273.